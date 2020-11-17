Synergy Car Leasing welcomes 10 new starters as part of growth plan

Harrogate-based Synergy Car Leasing is topping off a strong year with the announcement of ten new hires.
The business has recruited its first Customer Service Manager within the client services team, a trio of appointments to the data team, four Sales Accounts Managers and two further hires in client services.
The appointments come at a time of increased growth at Synergy Car Leasing and takes the company to 50 employees. Strong trading has been driven by demand for flexible, convenient leasing solutions for both personal and business customers; with electric vehicles leading the charge…
Lisa Wells joins as Customer Services Manager, bringing a wealth of industry knowledge to her role, further reinforcing the firm’s commitment to provide an excellent customer experience.
Lisa said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Synergy as the business continues to thrive. Synergy deservedly has a great reputation with clients and suppliers, as well as in the region as a brilliant employer. It’s a fast-paced industry and I’ll be working collaboratively with the team to continue to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.”
The latest expansion for the business includes graduates Frank Dawson and Connell Healy from Leeds University and Manchester Metropolitan University respectively, both of whom join as Data Analysts. Liam Finnerty’s appointment and internal promotion to Data Team Supervisor further builds on Synergy’s technical capabilities.
Synergy Car Leasing is recognised as the fastest growing leasing broker in its class. Rob Clarke, Adam Owen, Ben Kaye and Daniel Chammings join as Account Managers in the sales team to continue to meet rising demand in the marketplace. Martin O’Neill has been appointed as Vehicle Rental Sales and Client Services Support Executive and Jack Clifton takes up the position of Client Services Support.
The firm’s success builds on years of growth and profitability driven by world-class Net Promoter Scores and a continual focus on exceptional customer experience. A recent report by industry body BVRLA – the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association – revealed that during the first half of 2020, the broker channel fleet across the UK grew 7% compared to the first half of 2019.
Paul Parkinson, CEO and Founder of Synergy Car leasing, said: “Our success is underpinned by continually attracting, developing and retaining the very best people at Synergy. I’m pleased to welcome our latest additions to the business, helping us on our journey.
“Our recruitment drive, providing valuable jobs in the region, concludes another strong year for us. Creating these important roles shows that despite difficult market conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve adapted to this year’s challenges and it’s great to see how everybody at Synergy has pulled together to support each other. We’re excited to see what we can achieve together in 2021.”
Paul has also been named the BVRLA’s leasing broker committee vice-chairman in recent weeks. The committee is comprised of member representatives from a cross-section of large and small organisations, including vehicle leasing brokers and their funders.
Paul’s appointment adds to his 30-year industry experience. Within the role, he aims to work with association members to capitalise on the growth of big-ticket online transactions and work together to support and promote the leasing broker sector and its customers.