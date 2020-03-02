Nexus Vehicle Rental: Driving business for 20 years

Nexus Vehicle Rental, the UK’s leading tech-driven business mobility provider, is today celebrating its twentieth anniversary. Since launching at the turn of the millennium, Nexus has revolutionised the corporate vehicle rental industry just as Uber disrupted taxi services, and at every step has remained focused on delivering rental efficiencies for its customers.
Since inception in 2000, the company has grown rapidly, hitting turnover of £100 million in 2019 and reporting record revenues up by 28% in the last financial year. Nexus processed its one millionth booking in 2012, reaching its two millionth booking less than six years later. In 2018, Phoenix Equity Partners backed the £142million buy-out of Nexus, three times more than the company had been bought for just three years previously.
Earlier this year, Nexus also celebrated a record peak period, which saw the business facilitate 20,000 rental bookings in operation on just one day.
Nexus continues to develop its services providing solutions to arising issues through its innovative software, IRIS, while streamlining rental management further, ultimately driving cost savings for its customers. Nexus has built up the UK’s largest supply chain giving its customers access to more than 550,000 vehicles across 2,000 locations, including EVs, specialist and commercial vehicles, HGVs and one day, autonomous vehicles.
Nexus expanded into the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) market in 2017, becoming the first and only provider to offer a UK wide HGV rental solution, through a single source platform that provides access to more than 125 types of vehicle. In 2018, Nexus achieved another rental industry first launching a new damage reporting system within IRIS, saving customers money of vehicle repairs, with a tool for customers to upload photographs of damage on receipt of their rental vehicle. The latest IRIS v5 update was also recently launched with a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) portal for business use, enabling customers to meet the demand for alternative, mobility solutions whilst avoiding upfront expenditure – another first for the corporate rental market.
In honour of its 20th year, Nexus is also set to support 20 different charities over the next 20 months, including a local food bank, primary school and the Dog Trust Leeds. The business will first partner with The Trussell Trust in March, holding a collection in its reception which will be delivered to the local food bank, and in April the Nexus team will show their support for LGBT charity, Stonewall, with a Rainbow dress down day.
David Brennan, CEO of Nexus Vehicle Rental, said: “In our twentieth year, whilst we should look back on our successes and celebrate the huge achievements everyone at Nexus has helped deliver, it is also a time for us to look to the future. We have spent the last 20 years making sure that we are able to meet our customers’ ever-changing needs and we will continue to do this for the next 20 – and beyond.
“I would like to say a huge thank you. Thank you to our employees and our suppliers, for keeping the business moving, and to our customers – here’s to the next 20 years.”
Nexus has cemented itself at the forefront of innovation and after twenty years is still constantly developing new, value-added services to benefit its customers and keep up with ever-changing industry trends and consumer demands.
To find out more about Nexus’ twentieth anniversary celebrations, you can visit: http://www.nexusrental.co.uk/we-are-20/