Headline News

Grosvenor launches vehicle leasing partnership with Select Car Leasing

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 08:12
No Comments
1,110 Views
Contract Hire and Leasing, General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Rental, Secondary News
Grosvenor

Shaun Redhead who will be heading up Grosvenor’s PCH team

The Grosvenor Group has launched an important new vehicle leasing partnership with Select Car Leasing to offer a personal car leasing solution to its clients, their employees, families and friends.

The new strategic alliance will see Grosvenor Leasing and Interactive Fleet Management customers benefiting from Select Car Leasing’s market-leading leasing offering, supported by Grosvenor’s hallmark levels of advice, service and support.

“This is a very significant new initiative,” said Shaun Barritt, Grosvenor Group CEO.

“We first opened dialogue with Select Car Leasing back in 2017 about combining our skills to formulate an industry-leading PCH partnership.

“It means this very special arrangement has been two years in the making, and of such importance that we’ve appointed a dedicated team within Grosvenor to run our PCH offering, operating from office space which has been co-branded Grosvenor and Select Car Leasing.

“It means we can offer a superb personal leasing solution, either direct to drivers or via staff Affinity schemes.

“Key personnel who are long-standing and highly talented fleet funding and management specialists, have transferred from our corporate business to run the new PCH division.

“They will be on hand to advise customers, and drivers, on areas such as cash for car options, taxation, vehicle choices, electric vehicles and so on.

“As well as launching our PCH offering, we have developed an affinity scheme proposition which, we believe, will exceed the market in terms of service levels, driver benefits, support, advice and pricing.”

The Grosvenor Group is the UK’s largest privately-owned contract hire and fleet management specialist winning multiple awards in recent years for best leasing company (under 25,000 vehicles), best green solution and best fleet management system.

Select Car Leasing is the UK’s premier car and van leasing specialist. In 2019, there were over 8 million visits to Select’s website and close to 20,000 people ordered a vehicle from them. Employing over 170 staff in 2 UK locations, the partnership with Grosvenor brings a completely new dimension to the business’s overall motor offering.

Mark Tongue, company director of Select Car Leasing, said “We are delighted to be partnering with The Grosvenor Group in developing a bespoke vehicle leasing offering that combines the skills and services of both businesses.

“Car leasing is seeing significant growth as private drivers see the clear benefits of taking a car lease over ownership.

“Many drivers opting for cash in lieu of company cars are also seeking to replicate the company car experience while having more freedom to choose a vehicle that best suits their needs.

“Those members of staff, who have never had a company vehicle, are also attracted by the benefits of leasing – often enabling them to afford a car that was previously out of reach thanks to the low deposits and very attractive monthly rentals that our business offers.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Wincanton adds all-electric FUSO eCanter to i...

Dec 19, 2019No Comments

Demonstrating the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, Wincanton is operating an all-electric Daimler Trucks FUSO eCanter as part of its work with sportswear giant adidas.

Fleets already paying the p...

The cost of owning and running a car has

Dec 19, 2019
drink driving

carwow: New Year drink driv...

Earlier in the year, carwow sent out a range

Dec 19, 2019
KBC Logistics

KBC Logistics sees return o...

Essex based container transport specialists, KBC Logistics, have seen

Dec 19, 2019

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201519,032 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201918,468 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201917,928 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201817,250 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201816,818 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage