Flexible fleet is key for DMN Logistics

National vehicle movement and inspection company DMN Logistics has partnered with SOGO for its corporate fleet.
The Birmingham based logistics company has decided to switch its entire corporate fleet to electric vehicles. It chose SOGO as its fleet partner because of its ultra-flexible leasing, which provides same-day access to a wide range of EVs and LCVs.
DMN Logistics has 20 head office staff and over 100 drivers operating across the UK. As EV technology is advancing it chose ultra-flexible leasing to ensure its team could benefit from the latest vehicles.
Gary Xuereb, commercial director at DMN Logistics said: “As we came out of lockdown we looked for an EV fleet partner that could provide the flexibility we need as we continue to grow. SOGO is a great fit because they share our passion for great customer service and they have a fair and sensible pricing policy.
“The move to EVs has proven popular with our team who enjoy the high spec and driving dynamics of the vehicles. We have a mix of EVs on fleet including Hyundai Kona and Nissan Leaf. We are currently leasing LCVs on a monthly basis which gives us the flexibility we need without the costs of daily rental.”
DMN Logistics say the introduction of the Birmingham Clean Air Zone this year was also a contributing factor in moving the entire fleet to EVs. The company is a one-stop-shop for fleet vehicle movements and defleet services. It uses highly trained staff and the latest technology to manage all kinds of vehicle movements across the UK.
Karl Howkins, managing director of SOGO said: “We want to make it super easy for businesses to work with us. Our team works closely with DMN Logistics to ensure we have the right vehicles at the right time. Our ultra-flexible model means the fleet mix can be adapted quickly to meet operational requirements and they always have access to the vehicles they need, from SUVs to LCVs.”
SOGO provides ultra-flexible service with leases available from one month to four years. The latest technology will be used to give a digital-led service that will allow customers to order a vehicle in a matter of minutes. It operates nationally with a network of logistics hubs.