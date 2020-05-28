Europcar’s UK Vans & Truck business continues to see sustained double digit YOY growth throughout the Government-enforced COVID-19 lockdown period.
Europcar has been quick to launch a number of new initiatives to help support UK Business, especially in the SME and Micro Business Sector. This has been coupled with the continuation of its unbroken period of growth.
Strong demand from new and existing customers from sectors such as the home delivery market, UK crop growers, in addition to the continuity of a number of key infrastructure and ground transportation contracts, has meant the doors at Europcar have remained open, the length and breadth of the UK. This is in contrast to a number of UK rental companies who have chosen to limit their offering or even close their doors.
In addition, Europcar has moved quickly to support the British public with several new products being launched to assist front line workers, such as their ‘Van & Driver’ product, their heavily subsidised ‘Emergency Services’ product, and their latest ‘Back to Work’ product, for those that can go back to work, live too far away to walk or cycle, and want to avoid public transport. The latter two offers provide workers with an affordable and safe way of getting to and from work.
Furthermore, the hygiene of all Europcar vehicles has been of paramount importance for all customers and has been stepped up to exceed the Government’s guidelines. Europcar has introduced new protocols for customer interaction with their ‘safe distance’ deliveries and collections; in-station deep cleaning, social distancing measures, PPE, including screens, masks and sanitisers; and vehicle deep cleaning. As a result, Europcar has been consulted by the BVRLA regarding these upgraded protocols to advise rental businesses as part of their new publication ‘The BVRLA’s Guide to Operating during the Covid-19 Pandemic’.
Stuart Russell, Director, Specialist Vehicles said “We have not been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the fact that we have been able to offer our customers continuity of service across all of our product range throughout this challenging period, while keeping our teams safe at work, is testament to the dedication and devotion of all our staff. This coupled with the loyalty of our customer base has given us confidence that the Van & Truck strategy will continue to pay dividends”.
Europcar Mobility Group recently confirmed €307m additional financing facilities to ensure liquidity across its global operations in the face of the current COVID-19 crisis, and to meet future plans for the business.
Stuart Russell, continued, “The financial news is good for the Group, and we’re delighted to be making a positive contribution. We are over and above our planned year-on-year growth for 2020, and the pipeline indicates that this will carry on for the duration of this year.”
Europcar continues to provide a range of vans, specialist vehicles, and cars, to support a variety of needs, on flexible tariffs, and at short notice.