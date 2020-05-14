Enterprise Holdings implement Complete Clean Pledge

Enterprise Holdings is reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the car rental industry. Today, the company announced the implementation of its Complete Clean Pledge programme across its global operations including its Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, as well as its comprehensive portfolio of transportation services.
The Pledge includes the company’s car rental operations, as well as its commercial vehicle rental, retail car sales, car club and vehicle-subscription services. It’s one step in enhancements the company is implementing across the organisation to ensure its customers feel safe and confident as they move forward and look to travel again.
“Employee and customer safety are our top priority,” said Chrissy Taylor, Enterprise Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today and every day, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the industry. Following guidance from health authorities and in partnership with the travel industry, we at Enterprise Holdings are taking additional measures to build on our already rigorous cleaning protocols. We want customers to feel confident their vehicle is clean and sanitised each and every time they rent.”
Complete Clean Pledge
As part of the Complete Clean Pledge, Enterprise Holdings expanded and is relaunching its cleaning protocols. Employees are being trained to implement the new and more comprehensive cleaning mandates for their protection, and for the safety and service of customers. These mandates include enhanced cleaning guidance for vehicles, shuttles and branch locations, as well as social distancing practices.
In addition to new signage throughout rental locations and car parks indicating updated rental processes, customers will also begin seeing Complete Clean Pledge notifications within their rented vehicles confirming they have been thoroughly cleaned. This includes washing, vacuuming, general wipe down, and sanitising with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.
The cleaning guidance set forth in the Complete Clean Pledge is also aligned with the U.S Travel Association’s (USTA) Travel Industry Health and Safety Guidelines introduced last week. Taylor sits on the USTA’s CEO board, and as an industry leader, Enterprise Holdings is an active member of USTA and the leading voice of the car rental industry. The company worked collaboratively on the protocols in partnership with other travel and tourism companies and organisations.
Innovative Rental Process Enhancements
In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Enterprise modified its services to protect customers and employees while remaining open to meet critical transportation and personal mobility needs as an essential service provider. These offerings include kerbside rental transactions, as well as delivery at some locations, to help best serve customers while minimising foot traffic in locations.
“Recognising that social distancing and minimal contact will remain important safety measures, Enterprise Holdings is refining our current modified offerings to move toward implementing more permanent low- and no-touch experiences for our customers,” added Taylor.
Enterprise Holdings’ brands will accelerate efforts to offer new rental experiences including introducing new options such as: advanced check-in at Enterprise’s neighbourhood locations, “show your pass and go,” and enhanced kerbside and delivery processes. Beyond that, the company will continue to roll out updated process and safety procedures for its rental operations, as well as its other lines of business.
“Now more than ever, we are reminded of the importance of innovating to serve our customers, and adapting to meet their evolving needs,” said Taylor. “We know everyone has been impacted by COVID-19, and we want to assure our customers that they can have confidence in knowing we are doing everything we can to support their transportation needs with clean vehicles and a safe rental process as they begin to move forward.”
For more information about Enterprise’s Complete Clean Pledge or ongoing COVID-19 response, visit https://www.enterprise.co.uk/en/car-hire/on-call-for-all.html. For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit enterpriseholdings.com.