Enterprise boosts electric rental fleet

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 10:50
Enterprise Rent-A-Car has unveiled 30 new electric Renault ZOE as part of its rental fleet in Scotland. They will offer more zero-emission transport options for businesses and local residents needing to drive as Scotland emerges from lockdown.

The vehicles will be located at Enterprise Rent-A-Car branches in Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. They are part of the company’s wider investment in offering sustainable motoring options in Scotland and across the UK.

Enterprise already offers a range of low-emission vehicles and is rolling out a number of fully electric vans and working with Toyota to trial hydrogen cars with selected corporate customers.

Police Scotland is one of a number of organisations that is renting the new Enterprise Renault ZOE fleet.

The Renault ZOE is a fully electric vehicle, with a 52-kWh capacity with up to 245 miles of range.

Enterprise is seeing growing support for its electric vehicle fleet, both rental and car club, across the UK. An analysis of user data shows that while the majority of renters drive fewer than 50 miles when they use an electric vehicle, many are regular users and happy to drive an electric car for 100 miles or more per day.

“We see rental as a way of facilitating change because it enables people to try out zero-emission electric vehicles for a short period of time,” said Diane Mulholland, General Manager for Enterprise Scotland.

“We will be using our new ZOE fleet to ensure our employees are familiar with EV technology and act as experts to help customers understand the benefits of these vehicles and overcome any concerns they may have.

“We are planning to encourage all our customers to try EVs. That means replacement customers who get a car from their insurance company when their vehicle is being repaired will have an EV option, as well as our business and leisure customers as lockdown eases.”

Enterprise is committed to the continued expansion of its fleet of fully electric vehicles in Scotland and in all other markets in which it operates.

These vehicles will play a role in supporting Scotland’s move towards more sustainable transport, use of ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) and introduction of Low Emission Zones in four cities, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow next year.

In order to ensure employee and customer safety, Enterprise introduced its Complete Clean Pledge in 2020, which is an industry leading initiative that demonstrates the company’s commitment to excellent customer service and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness.

The CCP further enhanced how all Enterprise vehicles are thoroughly cleaned between each rental. This includes washing, vacuuming, general wipe down, and sanitising with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.

