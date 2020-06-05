Reflex Vehicle Hire launches online services

Award-winning flexible vehicle hire provider Reflex Vehicle Hire has launched a range of enhanced services as part of a major redesign of its website, including a new industry-leading online booking service.
Customers who visit Reflex Vehicle Hire at www.reflexvehiclehire.com can use an online booking tool to choose a car or commercial vehicle and specify it to their exact requirements.
The website offers thousands of unique permutations to meet the exacting needs of fleet customers in every industry sector, ranging from utilities to construction.
Once customers select a car, van, 4×4 or personnel carrier, they can then choose a brand and model, before browsing a large array of vehicle-specific options, ranging from racking and lighting to tow bars and electrical systems.
Customers can also choose options from Reflex Vehicle Hire’s unique modular safety service, Driive with Reflex, which provides vehicle tracking, dashcams and third-party data monitoring.
The vehicle booking service is just one part of a major investment in web-based support for customers, who can also register a vehicle defect requiring repair or request a vehicle service, including support from a mobile technician.
The website is also a hub for management information, where customers can access the full range of live online services from Reflex, including:
- ROMS – The Reflex Online Management System, a web-based portal offering real-time data on customer hire vehicles and a comprehensive suite of reports.
- Driive with Reflex – The vehicle telematics data hub from Reflex, providing at-a-glance insight on vehicle performance, including automated alerts.
The new website includes a dedicated vehicle sales section, where ex-hire vehicles are offered directly to the trade. This includes a unique customer hub for trade buyers, where they can reserve vehicles, manage orders and gain insights on future offers.
In addition to a market-leading offering of vehicles and services, the website is packed with valuable insight and updates for customers.
There are detailed case studies and the latest news affecting the market, including updates on legislative changes that will impact customer fleets, such as Road to Zero.
Lisa Spong, Sales Director of Reflex Vehicle Hire, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to industry-leading levels of customer service, we worked closely with fleets to develop a detailed understanding of how the website could be developed to enhance the services we provide.
“By working in partnership with customers, we have used their insights to create a value-added online resource that offers an industry-leading hub for vehicle services and fleet information. We will continue to work with customers to develop the website in future to ensure it continues to offer the best service to the market.”
The launch of the website comes as companies are increasingly turning to online services as office-based employees work from home amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.
Spong added: “Our web-based services are designed to enhance our award-winning personal service to customers in every industry sector. This ensures that whether customers contact us online, by phone or in socially-distanced meetings, we will always be able to provide the highest levels of service to meet each customer’s unique requirements.”