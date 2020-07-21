Ola launches Ola Corporate service for safe and efficient business travel

As part of its ongoing growth and diversification in the UK, Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, today announces it is launching Ola Corporate. Ola Corporate is the Group’s new offering to corporate clients, providing a safe, convenient and cost-effective business travel solution for all business mobility needs inclusive of Ola’s market-leading safety and customer support features.
With demand returning to the UK ride-hailing market and government restrictions continue to be eased, Ola believes there is a growing need for safe, cost effective travel solutions for businesses. Ola Corporate provides a centralised billing and customised ride policies to help businesses organise safe and reliable travel for their employees as people get back to work. Ola has seen demand double in the last four weeks.
Ola is committed to supporting the UK to get moving again and Ola Corporate will facilitate this through its best-in-class offering to businesses. The service supports cashless transactions, safeguarding both riders and drivers from contact, and through streamlined processes and end-to-end solutions can help to reduce ground travel costs – employee travel expenses — by up to 25% when compared to alternative options. Ola only charges for time used, there are no wait time or platform fees.
Ola clients will operate the service through a new, personalised dashboard where they can add and manage employees. Employees then book their own rides on their app as they would for personal journeys and simply tag the ride as a Corporate ride. The fares are paid automatically through the company’s Ola Corporate account and can be viewed and downloaded at any time from the dashboard. Clients will also have access to a specialised account management support team at Ola to ensure convenient and smooth operations.
Ola Corporate also incorporates the raft of safety features which Ola has introduced through its market leading initiative Ride Safe UK to raise industry standards and protect riders and drivers. The first phase of Ride Safe UK features the Ola Safety Guidelines, which includes the requirement that drivers clean and disinfect cars between each ride, a first of its kind initiative in the UK.
Marc Rozendal, Ola’s UK Managing Director, commented: “The launch of Ola Corporate continues to demonstrate our ability to grow and diversify in the UK. The new service will build on the success we have had, with our focus on quality, safety and reliability remaining at the core of everything we do. We look forward to working with businesses across the UK to meet their mobility needs and helping people to get back to work safely.”
Ola Corporate is available to businesses across the UK as of today. For more information, visit https://ola.co.uk/ola-corporate/