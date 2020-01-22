Headline News

More than 30 vans stolen every day

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 09:47
No Comments
1,608 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Van News, Vehicle Theft

Four-in-10 of all new vans on sale do not come with an alarm as standard, according to an exclusive investigation by What Car? Vans. The findings follow research highlighting how more than 43,000 vans have been stolen since 2016, with a further 117,000 broken into, costing drivers and businesses more than £61.9 million in lost tools and other items**.

Stolen Van

Analysis of all new vans on sale today by What Car? Vans found just 58% of models come with a factory fitted alarm as standard*. Another 36.5% were found to offer a factory fitted alarm as an optional extra, while 5.5% of vans on sale today are not available with an alarm at all – though these tend to be older model iterations soon to be replaced.

Other security features, including remote central locking, were better represented with more than 90% of vehicles featuring the tech as standard, while deadlocks – a locking mechanism that doesn’t use a spring, making it harder to pick – are standard in more than 80% of vans on sale*.

The lack of alarm technology helps explain the high number of van thefts in the UK. Between 2016 and 2019, 43,909 vans were stolen across the UK, according to exclusive figures sourced by What Car? >From across the country’s 45 police forces**. This equates to more than 30 vans a day.

The worst area for van thefts was London, with 14,263 stolen van in the four year period, while 44,742 were broken into by thieves. Across all police forces, van thefts rose by 8.21% between 2017 and 2018. Theft figures for the first half of 2019 suggest another year of rising statistics, with more than 8,200 vans stolen in the first six months of last year.

Jim Holder, editorial director at What Car? Vans, said: “More than four million van drivers rely on their vehicle for work or business needs. The fact that four out of 10 new vans on sale do not feature a factory fitted alarm as standard is a cause for concern – especially as our research found more than 43,000 have been stolen since 2016, with a further 117,000 broken into.

“While newer vans and higher trim specifications now come with many of the security features as standard, it’s concerning to see owners of lower trim levels having to fork out extra for something as simple as an alarm – this is something the industry needs to work on and underlines why van buyers must do careful research before purchasing their next vehicle.”

* What Car? Vans analysed the specification of every single van derivative currently on sale in the UK, including their trim variations. In total, more than 200 different vans were analysed as part of the research conducted in October and November 2019.

** What Car? Vans issued a Freedom of Information Request to all 45 police forces in the UK, asking them to report the number of vans stolen since 2016, the number of thefts from vans, and the value of items stolen from vans. In total, 38 out of 45 responded to the FOI, with 29 able to provide figures to at least one of the questions. The latest month forces were able to provide figures was June 2019.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Bridgestone

Featherstone prisoners on right road with Bri...

Jan 22, 2020No Comments

Prisoners at HM Prison Featherstone are being given a life changing opportunity to forge careers once their sentences are complete, thanks to the world’s largest tyre manufacturer

More vans returned early as...

An increasing number of vans are being returned to

Jan 22, 2020
Direct Vision

Direct Vision specification...

Transport for London (TfL) has revised the Direct Vision

Jan 22, 2020
V2G

Fleet managers anticipate c...

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) demonstrator project, E-Flex, today reveals findings that

Jan 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201916,632 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201916,392 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201816,206 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201815,102 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201814,658 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage