Headline News

Figures show impact of Covid-19 on average speeds

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 09:19
No Comments
684 Views
General News, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Speed Camera, Speed Enforcement, Traffic Offences

Average speed on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) in England rose to a record high during lockdown, new statistics show.

Average speed

Published on 16 September, the Government data looks at average speed and congestion in the year to June 2020 – providing a clear indication of the impact of Covid-19.

During April, when lockdown was at its peak and traffic fell to below 40% of what is to be expected, average speeds on the SRN rose to 65.3mph – the highest since April 2015, when the Government first started collecting data.

By way of comparison, the average speed on the SRN in April 2019 was 59.9mph – and in February 2020 was as low as 58.5mph.

The gradual easing of lockdown saw speeds begin to drop – with an average of 64.7mph in May and 63.8mph in June.

However, these figures remain above the average for the year to June 2020 – 59.6mph.

Meanwhile in April, average delay on the SRN more than halved compared to the level estimated for the same period without the impact of the Covid-19 on travel.

This has led to a yearly fall of 8.5% – down to 8.6 seconds per vehicle per mile.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Auto Windscreens

Auto Windscreens supports Association of Flee...

Sep 21, 2020No Comments

Auto Windscreens has announced its membership of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), further cementing its support of the industry. Launched earlier this year (March), the AFP

ArrowXL

ArrowXL launches national r...

Leading two-person home delivery company ArrowXL is expanding its

Sep 21, 2020
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is supporting the revised HIP and

Sep 21, 2020
Hitachi

Hitachi affirms its commitm...

Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions (HCVS),  a division of Hitachi

Sep 21, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201921,624 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201919,194 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,414 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201917,766 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,724 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing