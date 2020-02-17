Headline News

Drink-drive deaths fall slightly in 2018

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 09:35
Provisional estimates suggest there was a small decrease in the number of drink-drive related deaths in Great Britain during 2018.

The figures show between 220 and 270 people were killed in collisions where at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit â€“Â leading the DfT to produce a central estimate of 240 deaths.

The provisional estimate for 2018 is slightly lower than 2017 â€“ when there were 250 drink-drive fatalities â€“ although the DfT says the fall is not statistically significant.

It is however 20% higher than 2015 â€“ when the central estimate was 200.

In 2018, drink drive related deaths represented approximately 13% of all reported road deaths.

Despite a fall in the number of deaths, there was a year-on-year rise in the total number of people killed or injured in drink drive related collisions in 2018 â€“ up by 1% to 8,700.

There was also a 4% year-on-year rise in the number of crashes involving a drink driver â€“ up to 5,900.

Final estimates will be published by the DfT later this year.

 

