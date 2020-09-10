Headline News

UK councils lose at least £40.1M in parking fine income during lockdown

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 07:52
No Comments
276 Views
General News, Motoring Fines, News, Newsletter, Parking Charges, Secondary News

During lockdown (April 2020 to June 2020), UK council parking charge notice (PCN) income declined by a staggering £40,147,790.86 – a 70.8% decrease from the same period last year.

parking fineThrough FOI requests to the largest UK councils, LeaseFetcher has created a report outlining the impact of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on council PCN income.

The full report can be found here: https://www.leasefetcher.co.uk/blog/uk-councils-parking-deficit

The data shows that the largest UK cities (excluding London) made £8,382,547 less than last year – an 82.9% decrease. Hardest hit in terms of percentage of original income was Leicester, losing an astounding 99.2% of its income, whilst Glasgow lost the largest monetary value – a shocking £1,209.791.71.

The statistics for London show that the city lost 68.1% of its income, which amounts to a loss of £31,765,243.37. Camden lost the highest monetary figure (£3,375,989.29) whilst Kensington and Chelsea suffered the highest percentage loss of 96.91%.

parking fine“Nobody likes a parking ticket, and if anything good has come of lockdown, it’s that motorists have saved a staggering amount of cash on PCNs,” Will Craig, Founder of LeaseFetcher says. “It’s not so good for the councils, but they are already starting to claw their way back up to pre-lockdown income levels now that restrictions have eased.”

The data shows that income was very gradually increasing by June. As lockdown restrictions ease further, parking attendants are back on the streets and motorists are beginning to restore their monthly PCN income to usual levels.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Vivaro-e Life

Vauxhall announces pricing for new Vivaro-e L...

Sep 10, 2020No Comments

Vauxhall has confirmed prices for its new all-electric Vivaro-e Life multi-seat passenger car. The Vivaro-e Life is available with up to nine seats and is capable of

DRIVEAWAY bodybuilder

IVECO re-launches its DRIVE...

From September, IVECO will further enhance the appeal of

Sep 10, 2020
LEAF

Nissan celebrates productio...

In celebration of World EV Day, Nissan marked the

Sep 09, 2020
Roanza

Warrington based Roanza bou...

Mercedes Van and Truck dealership, Roanza Ltd and its

Sep 09, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201919,704 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201918,540 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,012 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,028 Views

    International Women’s Da...

    A quarter of women have

    Mar 08, 201916,818 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing