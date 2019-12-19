Headline News

Brits made £24m renting their driveways

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 08:27
No Comments
768 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Parking Charges, Pavement Parking, Top News

Shrewd Brits made £24 million in 2019 by renting out their driveways and empty spaces to motorists needing somewhere to park according to YourParkingSpace.

YourParkingSpace

The latest research from online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk also reveals that it is a record year for driveway income, with 78,000 new spaces registered with the portal over the last 12 months.

Indeed, the £24 million made in 2019 dwarves the figures from the previous two years of £15 million and £12 million respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of individuals and organisations in the UK registering their driveways or empty spaces remained steady at just under 30,000.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “More-and-more home owners are seeing the financial benefits of renting out their empty driveways. Many are making a significant additional income with our figures showing the average annual driveway earning in 25 towns and cities is just over £1,000.

“However, it’s also businesses, schools and even churches that have unused parking spaces who are registering with YourParkingSpace.co.uk. If an empty space or driveway is in a location where there is a lack of parking, or because it could be cheaper than a traditional car park, then there will be a demand from motorists for this service.”

Typical driveway parking hotspots include those in city and town centres, plus those near sports stadiums, football grounds, music venues, train stations and airports.

Harrison added: “2019 has been a record-breaking year and I’ve no doubt that 2020 will be even better as an increasing number of Brits see the financial benefits of utilising an unused asset, their driveway, to make some extra money.

“It doesn’t cost anything to register a driveway or empty space with YourParkingSpace.co.uk so the sooner you do it, the sooner you could be enjoying an additional income.”

Related Article

Wincanton adds all-electric FUSO eCanter to i...

Dec 19, 2019No Comments

Demonstrating the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, Wincanton is operating an all-electric Daimler Trucks FUSO eCanter as part of its work with sportswear giant adidas.

Fleets already paying the p...

The cost of owning and running a car has

Dec 19, 2019
drink driving

carwow: New Year drink driv...

Earlier in the year, carwow sent out a range

Dec 19, 2019
KBC Logistics

KBC Logistics sees return o...

Essex based container transport specialists, KBC Logistics, have seen

Dec 19, 2019

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201519,032 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201918,468 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201917,928 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201817,250 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201816,818 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage