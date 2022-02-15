VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Van Driver

New mobile phone laws; fleet managers urged to increase safety measures

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 09:27
No Comments
936 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Mobile Phone, News, Newsletter, Penalty Points, Police, Top News, Traffic Offences

Fleet managers are being urged to take action to protect their business and their staff from the risks posed by using a mobile phone while driving, in light of imminent changes to the law.

From March 25, it will become illegal to use a hand-held mobile phone while driving under virtually any circumstance, following amendments to the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations.

Currently, the legislation around the use of hand-held mobile phones while driving is open to interpretation and has been difficult for the police to enforce.

The stricter regulations mean drivers are now more likely to receive a £200 fine and six penalty points on their licence, if they are caught using a hand-held phone at the wheel. This means an instant ban for HGV drivers or for motorists that passed their test in the last two years.

DriveCommander appHGV drivers also face a maximum fine of £2,500 for a mobile phone offence.

The tightening of the law has been welcomed by the road safety community, with research showing that a driver is four times more likely to be involved in a crash if they use a phone at the wheel.

But mobile phone technology developer and road safety advocate, Nick Evans, believes that the new law creates an even bigger concern for employers.

“Companies now need to be more careful than ever about the way that they manage the use of mobile phones while their staff are driving. It is not enough to just tell people not to do something,” he said.

“If one of their vehicles or their drivers is involved in a collision as a result of being distracted by a mobile phone, it could have widespread negative implications.”

In 2020 alone, 17 people were killed, 114 people were seriously injured and 385 were slightly injured on the UK’s roads in crashes involving drivers distracted by mobile phones.

But apart from the human cost, in the event of a collision employers also face:

  • Loss of driver – due to injury or loss of licence
  • Damage to vehicle – inconvenience due to vehicle out of use and cost to repair or replace
  • Reduction in service –  due to staff and/or vehicles being out of action
  • Damage to reputation – press reports or images about the incident

Mr Evans, a driver, cyclist and motorcyclist, became passionate about improving safety on the roads after his son was injured in a serious collision on a motorway eight years ago, aged 10.

In response, he developed the DriveCommander software – an app designed to disable or partially restrict the use of mobile phones while a vehicle is in use.

The technology, which has been successfully used on National Express trains in Germany since 2019, is ideal for companies and can be easily adapted to suit the requirements of individual organisations.

For example, the app can disable a phone completely, except for emergency calls, as soon as it detects that a vehicle is in use, or it can stop all but a few essential incoming calls from certain numbers.

The technology, which costs around £4.99 per unit, per month, not only controls the active use of a mobile phone to text, call or access the internet, but can also remove the risk of distraction caused by a simple sound or alert taking the driver’s attention away from the road.

Furthermore, companies that use the technology are likely to see a considerable reduction in insurance premiums.

Mr Evans added: “So much more can and should be done by organisations to actively reduce the risks posed by mobile phones while driving, one of the leading causes of road death and injury in the UK.

“Companies are now under increasing pressure, both legally and as part of their corporate social responsibility, to do everything within their power to reduce these risks.

“We have the technology that can really make a big difference, so let’s use it and help to reduce the horrifying number of deaths and injuries that occur on our roads every single day.”

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Fuel prices continue their upward trend

Feb 15, 2022No Comments

As petrol prices approach £1.50 a litre, industry leaders give us their take on the situation. Matthew Walters, head of consultancy services at vehicle leasing experts LeasePlan UK: “EVs

Cars being charged

Mina launch essential guide...

EV charging payment specialists, Mina, today launch an essential

Feb 15, 2022
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Refuse Truck

St Helens Council introduce...

St Helens Council has ordered 10 Faun Bluepower hydrogen-powered

Feb 15, 2022

Elongated truck cabs get Go...

New truck cab designs that help to reduce fuel

Feb 15, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021236,148 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021145,974 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202160,816 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202135,484 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202129,052 Views
    Hot Topics
    Manchester Clean Air Zone

    Government rejects Manchester...

    A plea by mayor Andy

    Feb 08, 202211,334 Views
    Lorries queuing to get into Dover

    Brexit: Dover queues lengthen

    An influential group of MPs

    Feb 14, 20225,682 Views

    Andrew Tavener

    Andrew Tavener, Head of Marketing, Descartes

    Feb 13, 20223,366 Views
    DX LCV

    DX Group defiant as auditor re...

    Grant Thornton has quit as

    Feb 09, 20223,096 Views
    Land Rover 110 Adventure

    Last off the line Land Rover D...

    The final Land Rover Defender

    Feb 14, 20223,048 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing