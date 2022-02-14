VodaFone
Last off the line Land Rover Defender 110 Adventure
Beyond the brake test (February 14, 2022 7:34 am)
M27 motorway upgrade enters final stages (February 14, 2022 7:11 am)
Future proofing home delivery in an uncertain world (February 14, 2022 6:50 am)
UK road freight prices 15% up on start of 2021 (February 10, 2022 9:56 am)

Land Rover 110 Adventure

Last off the line Land Rover Defender 110 Adventure

The final Land Rover Defender 110 Adventure ever produced is set to break the world record public price for the model, and it is now live for bids on the market-leading Collecting Cars auction platform.

The global automotive marketplace already holds world record results for three other Defender variants; achieving £146,000 for a Works V8 70th Edition, £70,000 for a Defender 90 Heritage, and £47,500 a Landmark Edition vehicle. This pristine Defender 110 Adventure with just 52 miles on the odometer is expected to exceed £80,000.

One of just 600 examples built, this highly collectible 2016 Defender is in showroom condition with no blemishes to the Phoenix Orange exterior and a pristine interior with no wear or discolouration.

Powered by a 2.2L turbo diesel which sends 120hp through a six-speed manual, this legendary all-terrain vehicle also features the unique extras of the Adventure model, including the LED projector headlamps, leather seats, a snorkel, roof rack, rear ladder, 16” diamond-cut alloy wheels and heavy-duty underbody protection.

A host of mod cons come fitted as standard, including air conditioning, diff locks, MP3 and mobile phone compatibility, central locking, and a sophisticated traction control system.

Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said: “The Land Rover Defender is one of the great automotive icons. You can buy a usable classic for £10,000 or acquire one of the rarest V8 factory models for more than £100,000. This 110 Adventure is the very last of just 600 built, remains in as-new condition, and is bound to attract significant interest from our global audience of collectors.”

