IVECO UK at ITT Hub 2021

From Wednesday 30th June to Thursday 1st July, the IVECO UK product line-up will be out in force at the inaugural ITT Hub (Innovation & Technology in Transport Hub) event at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Hampshire.
Pioneers in innovative solutions for sustainable transport, IVECO is proud to be a market-leader in natural gas propulsion, offering a complete solution for goods and people transport from 3.5-tonne to 44-tonne GVW.
Leading the charge for over 25 years, there are now over 35,000 natural gas engines operating on Europe’s roads, having covered over one billion kilometres since 1996. Local or long-haul, IVECO believes that the power of natural gas is currently the only viable transport decarbonisation solution ready in the here and now, offering a 95% reduction in CO2 when running on Biomethane.
Visitors to ITT Hub will be able to get up close and personal with IVECO’s latest range of technologically advanced commercial vehicles. From the just-unveiled New Daily featuring IVECO Driver Pal connectivity, game-changing adaptive Air-Pro suspension and memory-foam seating to the bold, aerodynamic, fully connected IVECO WAY-range of heavy trucks.
IVECO Daily is far more than a van, it’s a full-service one-stop-shop for cargo and people movement. Conventional diesel or compressed natural gas (CNG) engines, the Daily range features class-leading innovations such as the highly acclaimed 8-speed HI-MATIC automatic transmission, full-LED headlights, Over-the-Air Software updates, adaptable connected Repair & Maintenance compatibility and the outright strength, durability and adaptability of its truck-like ladder chassis. The range stretches from 3.5t panel vans, crew vans, chassis and crew cabs, all the way to stripped chassis cowls and class-exclusive, 7.2t GVW Daily 7-Tonne.
Daily 7-Tonne’s car-like driveability and light truck rivalling payload makes for a truly unique proposition in an evolving industry. Also available with natural gas power or extreme off-road 4×4 capability, it has no equal.
Daily 4×4, available in single-rear wheel Off-Road or twin-rear wheeled All-Road guise, is the go anywhere vehicle for any mission. Choose a 3.5-7t GVW, a van body, chassis, cowl or crew cab, 12 (manual) or 16 (Hi-Matic) forward gears (inc. low ratios), three locking differentials and a maximum 4,300kg payload and experience unrivalled performance on or off the tarmac.
IVECO Bus Daily Line is a factory-built passenger transport solution offering the largest passenger capacity in its class. Accommodating up to 22 passengers, quick release rear seating can be specified in conjunction with a rear-access wheelchair lift for travellers with reduced mobility. Up front, manual, sliding or electrically operated plug doors make it the ideal response for inter-city, airport or school transportation.
A long-time favourite with urban fleets, Eurocargo was the first mid-weight truck to offer an automated transmission as standard boasting superb manoeuvrability with enhanced driver comfort. IVECO’s innovative and patented HI-SCR exhaust after treatment system does away with the need for high-stress, high-temperature filter regenerations and completely negates the need for enforced stops. Eliminating time-wastage and idling time not only cuts running costs but boosts productivity and limits its environmental impact. Indeed, the truck the city likes.
At the heavy end of the scale, the IVECO S-WAY ushered in a new era of driver comfort and vehicle connectivity, enhanced further with the imminent arrival of the IVECO Driver Pal and diversified engine ensemble. With an up to 12% lower drag coefficient over its predecessor, IVECO S-WAY is capable of an up to 4% improvement in fuel economy. Combined with standard connected 3XL R&M packages on all new vehicles (2-years for diesel, 3-years for natural gas), IVECO S-WAY raises the bar for Total Cost of Ownership. Its new interior and premium comfort features, such as the Over-the-Air update facility, reclining bunk, 2.15m internal standing height, full-LED lighting, IVECO ON EasyWAY mobile app, and almost 630-litres of internal storage make it is as much a truck for the business as it is for the driver.
Freshly complementing the new IVECO WAY family is IVECO X-WAY, the perfect crossing between on-road driveability and off-road durability. For Mixer applications, the Super Loader variant offers an exceptional class-leading payload capacity, with a range of efficiently powerful Cursor engines, 12-speed HI-TRONIX gearbox and functional cab completing a desirable proposition for more hard-core haulage needs.
“We’re very excited to be attending ITT Hub after over a year of uncertainty and unbalanced social interaction”, commented IVECO UK Manging Director, Sascha Kaehne.
“This is a superb opportunity to showcase our incredible product collective and give people the opportunity to examine and properly experience what we strongly believe is the most complete range of sustainable and innovative commercial vehicles on the market in a safe, but welcoming environment.”
IVECO’s full Exhibitor Stand 5 display includes:
- New IVECO Daily 3.5t Hi-Matic van (35S16A8V/P)
- IVECO Daily 3.5t Hi-Matic CNG with Brit-Tipp tipping body (35S14NA8)
- IVECO Bus Daily Line 6.5t Hi-Matic Minibus (65C18HA8 B LMB/P)
- IVECO Daily 4×4 All-Road 7t Hi-Matic van (70C18HA8V WX)
- IVECO Eurocargo 7.5t 4×2 with Brit-Tipp tipping body (ML75E19K)
- IVECO S-WAY 44t 6×2 (AS440S46TX/P)
- IVECO S-WAY Natural Power LNG 40t 6×2 (AS440S46TX/P LNG)
- IVECO X-WAY 32t 8×4 Tipper configured for Off-Road (AD360X48Z OFF)
IVECO’s full Ride & Drive experience vehicles includes:
- IVECO Bus Daily Line CNG 6.5t Hi-Matic Minibus (65C14HA8 B LMB/P)
- IVECO S-WAY Natural Power CNG 40t 4×2 (AS44046T/P CNG)