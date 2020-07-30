IVECO launches new finance offers

As lockdown measures continue to gradually relax, Britain’s businesses can begin to restart and rebuild their confidence. IVECO are ready to lend a helping hand with new offers on the Stralis heavy truck, designed to keep our haulage heroes rolling without breaking the bank.
With immediately available stock, operators can reap the benefits of running a brand new, powerful and efficient truck now, with the option to halt their vehicle outgoings for six months. Longer term, the included 5-year Repair & Maintenance contract* will ensure complete peace of mind, supported in 36 European countries by the IVECO Assistance Non-Stop programme and the UK’s 89-strong service network.
To take advantage of this offer, vehicles must be ordered before 30th September 2020 and registered before 31st December 2020.
Stralis diesel models are available from £355 per week.** Operators looking at alternative fuel options, can enjoy the quiet running and clean performance of Natural Power variants from just £559 per week.***
“Stralis has proven itself to be a strong and reliable business partner, with the Natural Power being a real game-changer for those with a greener interest,” commented IVECO Truck Business-line Director, Gareth Lumsdaine. “The inclusion of the R&M contracts ensures that customers can relax knowing that our dealer network is behind them to care for their vehicles properly whilst protecting their resale value.”
The IVECO Stralis range is built to tackle any mission either as a rigid or tractor unit, with three comfortable cab layouts. With leading TCO performance and its best-in-class 12-speed HI-TRONIX automatic gearbox, it remains a highly competitive choice for the cost-conscious operator.
With a choice of dependable engines jointly developed with FPT Industrial, there is a Stralis to meet every requirement. Power is provided by three advanced 6-cylinder turbodiesels that range from a 310hp to the 400hp 8.7-litre CURSOR 9, to an impressive 570hp CURSOR 13 – the most powerful 13-litre on the market.
IVECO is the market leader in gas technology, with Stralis offering two EURO VI-d compliant Natural Power units running on Compressed and/or Liquid Natural Gas. The CURSOR 9 offers 400hp & 1,700Nm of torque, while the 12.9-litre CURSOR 13 produces a diesel-rivalling 460hp & 2,000Nm. The Stralis NP remains the only 100% natural gas-powered truck to be offered from factory in a 6×2 axle layout for maximum-weight loads.