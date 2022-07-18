IVECO Daily’s class-leading payload just right for Griffith Memorials

Porth-based Griffith Memorials specialises in the design and installation of granite headstones and memorials nationwide and has added a Daily 70C21 crew cab dropside with 750kg Dhollandia tail lift to its fleet, coupled to a twin-axle aluminium trailer.
The IVECO Daily was chosen by the stonemasonry specialist for its class-leading payload of 4,300kg, its ability to accommodate six colleagues and importantly tow 3.5 tonnes.
Another key advantage for Griffith is that the Daily and trailer provide a smaller footprint and better fuel economy than a traditional 7.5 tonne truck, especially when operating in the confines of a cemetery or on narrow Welsh roads.
The trailer houses a Maeda mini crawler crane which makes light work of lifting on-site memorial installations, some of which can weigh well over one tonne.
Griffith opted for the 3.0 litre 210hp/470Nm 3.0F1C diesel with HI-MATIC eight-speed automatic transmission to power this impressive Daily/trailer combination. The Eco button comes in useful on motorways to optimise economy and the Power button comes into its own when getting the vehicle out of the blocks in the Welsh valleys.
With a potential combined overall weight of 10 tonnes the Telma Electromagnetic retarder keeps the Daily in-check on steep slopes thus minimising brake wear. An on-board weight monitor ensures the vehicle is always within its weight limit, and an 1800W inverter powers powerful floodlights when on site. Supplied by Glenside Commercials Ltd in Caerphilly, the Daily will cover around 8,000 miles annually and will remain in service for 10 years.
“We tow a trailer that carries heavy stone and a crane, so we were looking for a vehicle that was small and agile to tackle very narrow paths in cemeteries while also being able to cope with our payload requirements. The IVECO Daily is built for purpose, even when we do long distance work, it carries all our equipment plus the full team of six, and it gives us great fuel efficiency. It’s a great all-rounder,” said Geraint Griffith, Managing Director, Griffith Memorials.
“We like the Daily’s comfort and practicality as our team spend a lot of time in the vehicle and carry out jobs across the UK. It includes automatic climate control, cruise control, front fog lights as well as electrically heated & adjustable door mirrors. We also specified sat nav and opted for under seat storage and side lockers beneath the dropside body to store a range of power tools that we carry with us,” he added.
Griffith Memorials won the Forestry and Grounds Maintenance award at the inaugural IVECO Daily Mission Awards in November 2021. The judges were impressed with the carefully tailored specification to perfectly match Griffith Memorial’s business needs, highlighting Daily’s dexterity, robust capability and TCO. The company was nominated for its clear demonstration of Daily 7.0-tonne’s unique support of the local community at the height of the pandemic. Classed as an essential service during the COVID-19 crisis, Griffith Memorials actively participated in ensuring people were put to rest with full dignity and pride.
“Griffith working together with Glenside have used the Daily chassis’s flexibility and strength to build a vehicle that delivers against all their complex business needs. Griffith has also highlighted how the Daily provides operators many benefits over a traditional cabover truck,” commented IVECO Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts.
IVECO Daily is ready for any challenging mission away from the beaten track offering rear-wheel drive or an extremely capable 4×4 across the 3.5 to huge 7.2 tonne GVW weight range. Twin-rear wheels are available on all to spread the weight on unstable ground with optional Traction+, Hill Descent Control and locking rear differential supporting RWD models when the going gets tough. For more extreme work, Daily 4×4 offers front, centre, and rear locking differentials, up to a mountainous 255mm of ground clearance (when loaded) and a low-range transfer box giving 12 forward gears (manual) and 16 via the self-shifting HI-MATIC.