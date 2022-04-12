IVECO announces Walton Summit Truck Centre as its UK Dealer of the Year for 2022

IVECO is celebrating the successes in its UK dealer network during 2021, marking the return of physical events with its annual Dealer of the Year Award announced at its dealer conference. Despite the challenges that the global automotive sector has faced over the last few years, the industry as a whole has experienced an impressive near 13% increase in truck registrations and an over 21% increase for LCVs (up to 6t) year-on-year from 2020, the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) reports.
This increased pressure on the commercial vehicle sector has seen all aspects of the company’s dealer network rally together to keep customer’s vehicles on the road and working hard. The coveted IVECO Dealer of the Year trophy is awarded to the dealer that meets the highest standards following a total 360-degree performance review across the Sales, Service and Parts departments. Additionally, overall financial performance and structural requirements demanded by IVECO’s Dealer Standards are taken into account.
Naming Walton Summit Truck Centre in Preston as IVECO Dealer of the Year 2022, IVECO Network Director, Adam Harris said, “With a strong network that always goes the extra mile for customers large and small, the decision is always difficult to make. However, this year’s winner encompasses all the attributes of success. Walton Summit Truck Centre has consistently delivered excellent customer service across the business, aligned with the IVECO brand through formidable passion and commitment”.
“We are very proud to have been recognised as IVECO’s Dealer of the Year. Walton Summit Truck Centre is home to a highly skilled team competent in the quality expected of a main dealer, yet remains a family-run business that takes great pride in the attention to detail we offer in our customer experience,” added Walton Summit Commercial Director, Nigel Perplus
The IVECO UK dealer network is made up of 17 partners across the UK & Ireland with 54 sales and 76 aftersales operations. Each dealer is backed up by their centrally managed in-house Assistance Non-Stop roadside assistance service, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 365 days a year.