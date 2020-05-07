Headline News

IVECO announces restart of production at its plants in Italy and Spain

Thursday, May 7, 2020 - 08:25
IVECO, the commercial vehicle brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), announced today that it is ready to resume production at its plants in Italy and Spain, which had been temporarily closed in March to protect employees and to contribute to the local governments’ measures for limiting the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The IVECO manufacturing plant in Suzzara (Italy) has restarted production on May 4th, while Brescia (Italy), Madrid and Valladolid (Spain) are ready for resumption on May 11th. The brand has been working with its suppliers to ensure the necessary provision of parts in order to gradually ramp up production to meet the customers’ requirements.

The health and safety of employees and customers are the highest priorities for IVECO, which has taken extensive measures to guarantee their protection. The actions include the sanitization of the facilities, workstations and tooling, and the provision of Personal Protection Equipment, such as face masks and shields, gloves and hand sanitizer gel. The plant layout and workflows have been reorganised in order to ensure all employees are able to maintain safe social distancing while working.

Thomas Hilse, IVECO Brand President, stated: “IVECO is ready to go again! We are now restarting the production of vehicles which our customers need to keep their fleets operating and fulfil the important role of transport in our economies. Our customers are on the front line of the pandemic crisis, keeping the supply chain running – delivering essentials such as medical supplies, food and fuel. We are very proud and thankful of our drivers, who have never stopped with their work, which is crucial for Europe’s economy. We have remained at their side throughout the lockdown period, with our dealers and workshops at their disposal, providing support while ensuring the safety of all – and we will continue to do so.”

With production resuming, the launch of the new IVECO S-WAY will now continue and deliveries to the many waiting customers will also begin again.

