IVECO adds new variants to its DRIVEAWAY bodybuilder programme

Following on from the successful relaunch of the ready-built IVECO DRIVEAWAY programme for the Daily range in September 2020, five new mission-ready models are set-to-roll, catering for an even wider range of professionals.
Aimed primarily to support IVECO’s Daily mission approach, these new vehicles are launched to coincide with the company’s focus on the Grounds Maintenance & Forestry sector. The five new variants are based upon either the 3.5t GVW or the Daily 7t GVW – Van Fleet World Light Truck of the Year 2021.
All DRIVEAWAY vehicles are built to the highly popular “Business” trimline which delivers an enhanced residual value. Standard features include manual air conditioning, cruise control, front fog lights and electrically heated/adjustable door mirrors.
All vehicles continue to be available for both outright purchase, or contract hire, with just a single month’s deposit up-front through IVECO Capital in partnership with BNP Paribas. These vehicles, available now from all IVECO dealerships, are ‘single invoice’ priced as complete vehicles for simplicity and come with a comprehensive 3-year unlimited mileage warranty.
Joining the current ready-to-roll offering for immediate delivery are:
3.5t Daily Business 35C14H Caged Tipper
- 3 F1A 136hp (HD Homologated), 6-speed manual gearbox, twin rear wheels, 3750mm wheelbase
- Construction Pack (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, sump guard, cross-axle differential lock, elliptical rear springs & towing electrics)
- Aluminium framed, galvanised steel mesh caged body with side-access door, behind-cab toolbox, rear barn doors with tailgate, electrohydraulic underfloor tipping gear with in-cab controls
3.5t Daily Business 35C16H Arboricultural Tipper
- 0 F1C 160hp, 6-speed manual gearbox, twin rear wheels, 3750mm wheelbase
- Traction Plus & Hill Descent Control, Construction Pack (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, sump guard, cross-axle differential lock, elliptical rear springs & towing electrics)
- Galvanised steel subframe with lightweight aluminium body, behind-cab toolbox, hinged aluminium ‘chip hood’, rear barn doors, ladder rack, 3-stage electrohydraulic underfloor tipping gear with in-cab controls & key fob remote control, pull-out rear step, LED hazard beacon, towbar
7.2t Daily Business 72C18HA8 Dropside
- 0 F1C 180hp, HI-MATIC 8-speed automatic gearbox, 5100mm wheelbase
- Towing electrics
- Galvanised steel box frame with aluminium body & phenolic ply flooring, ladder rack
7.2t Daily Business 72C18HA8 Scaffolding Dropside
- 0 F1C 180hp, HI-MATIC 8-speed automatic gearbox, 5100mm wheelbase
- Towing electrics
- Galvanised steel box frame with aluminium body & phenolic ply flooring, ladder rack, 6-pairs of scaffold sockets
7.2t Daily Business 72C18H Tipper
- 0 F1C 180hp 6-speed manual gearbox, 3750mm wheelbase
- Construction Pack (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, sump guard, cross-axle differential lock, elliptical rear springs & towing electrics)
- Galvanised steel subframe with rope hooks & ultra-durable graphene-infused paint, double drop-side with removeable centre pillars, electrohydraulic underfloor tipping gear with in-cab controls
Built tough on a high-strength C-shaped steel chassis, Daily is the most versatile vehicle in class with the 7.2t DRIVEAWAY Dropside and Tipper offering a massive and light-truck-rivalling 4,034kg and 3,835kg payload respectively.
IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts commented. “Already well-received, extending our Driveaway programme unlocks a greater degree of support to UK businesses in line with our mission focus. We claim to be ready for any mission and this cements that commitment. Growing the relationships with some fantastic bodybuilders and funding partner safeguards flexibility to maximise customer profitability”.
The existing range consists of a 3.5t twin-wheeled Dropside & Tipper, single-wheeled Luton and both Curtainside and Box 7.2t with options for column or tuck-away tail-lifts and wheelbases from 3,450 to 5,100mm, body and gross vehicle weight (GVW) dependent.
IVECO’s truck culture runs throughout the entire range, so Daily is backed by the same expert network of dealers and workshops with extended opening hours as the heavy truck offering. Furthermore, IVECO’s responsive roadside support service, Assistance Non-Stop is available Europe-wide 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.