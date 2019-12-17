Hendy wins European accolade for heavy truck success

Hendy Group’s heavy truck division is celebrating success in Europe after becoming the first UK IVECO dealer to be included in the Top 20 leading service providers in 2019
Hendy IVECO general manager Paul Gilbert said that the ranking is a great achievement for Hendy and reinforces its position as one of the UK’s leading heavy truck operators.
He said that following a year of ongoing investment in services, Hendy has been listed in 16th place in the prestigious Iveco Service Challenge.
The challenge assesses the performance of IVECO workshops across Europe measuring everything from a dealer’s ability to respond to roadside breakdowns to their workshop repairs, parts availability and technical competence.
“We are thrilled to have become the first UK IVECO dealer to be ranked in Europe for the service challenge,” said Paul. “Our ability to repair 91 per cent of breakdowns in 24 hours and our high level of parts availability were key to this success.”
Hendy IVECO covers the south and south west of England offering commercial vehicle operations at centres in Exeter, Southampton and Portsmouth.