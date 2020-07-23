Headline News

Fiat Chrysler and Iveco offices searched in diesel emissions probe

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 07:50
No Comments
342 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Iveco, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Vehicle Emissions

Investigators have searched offices of car maker Fiat Chrysler and truck maker Iveco in Germany, Switzerland and Italy as part of an investigation into suspected illegal manipulation of diesel emissions.

diesel emissionsJudicial authorities in Germany are conducting an in-depth probe of suspected manipulation on 200,000 vehicles made by the two companies as well as their subsidiaries, according to a news release from Eurojust, an EU agency that supports cross-border judicial and investigative co-operation.

The probe focuses on cars that can pass emissions testing but then shut down their diesel emissions control systems in real driving conditions.

The Eurojust news release did not mention which vehicles were affected but police in Frankfurt called for purchasers to contact them as witnesses, citing Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Iveco models made from 2014 to 2019 with Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel standards.

Relevant engines were the 1.3, 1.6, 2.0 and 2.3 litre multijet engines, and 1.6, 2.0, 2.3 and 3.0 litre engines.

Fiat Chrysler and Iveco’s parent company CNH Industrial confirmed a number of their offices were searched and that they are providing “full co-operation” in the investigation.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

pre-lockdown

Van and heavy goods traffic returns to pre-lo...

Jul 23, 2020No Comments

Light commercial and heavy goods vehicle traffic has returned to pre-lockdown levels according to figures released today by the Department for Transport (DfT). The DfT research revealed

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has brought two new sites on

Jul 23, 2020
Camcon Automotive

Camcon Automotive set to sl...

Heavy Duty Diesel truck fleets could save millions of

Jul 22, 2020
Lightfoot

TP Fire & Security boo...

TP Fire & Security, one of the UK’s leading

Jul 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202057,702 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,044 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,016 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201925,590 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,454 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing