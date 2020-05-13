Zego expands partnership with RSA to provide flexible cover for van fleets

London-based Insurtech Zego, has expanded its partnership with RSA Insurance to provide flexible cover for van fleets.
The announcement comes as demand on the UK’s delivery and courier fleets increases in response to Government measures introduced to tackle coronavirus. From today, Zego will be offering usage-based policies to delivery, courier or trade van fleets of 20-200 vehicles in the UK – reducing upfront costs for these businesses, through fair, flexible insurance.
With a Zego usage-based policy, a van fleet owner whose vehicles are not on the road will never pay more than a base subscription rate. Additionally, if the business experiences a sudden increase in demand, its costs are capped so that it will never pay more than an agreed limit. This flexible approach means that a customer’s insurance costs align with their workload, and revenue.
RSA is an A-Rated, London-headquartered global insurance company, which provides insurance products and services in more than 140 countries through a network of partners.
Zego was founded in 2016 and currently insures a large portion of the UK’s delivery and ride-hailing workforce, partnering with companies including Uber and Deliveroo. The company also provides a wide range of flexible B2B insurance products for fleet businesses and new mobility services such as car sharing, car leasing and e-scooter platforms. Current B2B partners include WeFlex, Splend and Drover. In November 2019, Zego became the first UK insurtech to gain its own insurance, enabling it to build and sell its own policies.
Gianluca Uberti, Director of Enterprise, Zego, said: “We have been working in partnership with RSA to deliver flexible policies for individual drivers for the past few years and I am thrilled that we’ve been able to build on this partnership to provide cover for van fleets.
“From today, we’ll be able to offer van fleet owners access to a unique insurance product, which provides them with truly flexible, usage based insurance, at a fair price.“
John Dawe, Partnership Director of RSA Delegated, said: “We are excited to be expanding our existing Partnership with Zego, combining RSA’s dedicated expertise in Delegated Authorities with Zego’s passion for creating flexible insurance solutions for customers. We look forward to working with Zego to launch this and other products in the immediate and longer term future.”