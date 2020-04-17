Headline News

The Van Insurer launches prize draw to reward UK’s van heroes

Friday, April 17, 2020 - 08:44
No Comments
330 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, Insurance, News, Newsletter, Price Comparison Website, The Van Insurer, Top News, Van News

Insurance price comparison specialist The Van Insurer has launched an online prize draw to celebrate the nation’s van-driving key worker community by offering them the chance to win one of three prize bundles.

The Van Insurer

The prize draw, which launched on Tuesday 14th April and will run until Thursday 30th April, gives entrants the chance to nominate themselves a friend or family member who has been working throughout the coronavirus pandemic to support the nation.

To be entered into the draw, entrants need to highlight how their nominee has been supporting the community, with their van, by commenting on The Van Insurer’s pinned Facebook post.

Ed Bevis, Marketing Manager at The Van Insurer, said: ‘We want to celebrate all of the fantastic van drivers out there who have been doing such an amazing job supporting their communities during this difficult time.

‘We hear stories every day of key workers and volunteers who are, literally, going the extra mile in their vans, whether that’s delivering groceries or medical supplies to the vulnerable or those self-isolating, keeping utilities up and running or supporting the NHS. We’re proud of all of their efforts and this is just one of the ways we’re applauding their work’

The winners will be drawn at random on Friday 1st May 2020 with each receiving a van cleaning bundle worth up to £30.00.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

DrivingExperience.com

More youngsters learning to drive at very you...

Apr 17, 2020No Comments

Latest research shows that an increasing number of young Brits, some aged just 10 years old, are learning to drive to help prepare them for their driving

Gasrec

Gasrec taps into record dem...

Gasrec has recorded a five-fold increase in sales of

Apr 17, 2020
Key Workers

8 tips to keep your car roa...

The announcement that MOTs will be extended for six

Apr 17, 2020
Autofleet

Autofleet Secures $7.5 Mill...

 Autofleet, a provider of AI-powered fleet optimization and vehicle-as-a-service

Apr 16, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,738 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201418,048 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201917,928 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,586 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,924 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage