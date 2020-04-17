The Van Insurer launches prize draw to reward UK’s van heroes

Insurance price comparison specialist The Van Insurer has launched an online prize draw to celebrate the nation’s van-driving key worker community by offering them the chance to win one of three prize bundles.
The prize draw, which launched on Tuesday 14th April and will run until Thursday 30th April, gives entrants the chance to nominate themselves a friend or family member who has been working throughout the coronavirus pandemic to support the nation.
To be entered into the draw, entrants need to highlight how their nominee has been supporting the community, with their van, by commenting on The Van Insurer’s pinned Facebook post.
Ed Bevis, Marketing Manager at The Van Insurer, said: ‘We want to celebrate all of the fantastic van drivers out there who have been doing such an amazing job supporting their communities during this difficult time.
‘We hear stories every day of key workers and volunteers who are, literally, going the extra mile in their vans, whether that’s delivering groceries or medical supplies to the vulnerable or those self-isolating, keeping utilities up and running or supporting the NHS. We’re proud of all of their efforts and this is just one of the ways we’re applauding their work’
The winners will be drawn at random on Friday 1st May 2020 with each receiving a van cleaning bundle worth up to £30.00.