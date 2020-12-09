Flock launches insurance for connected motor fleets

Flock, the insurtech known for insuring complex commercial drone operations, today (8th December) launches Flock Motor, its commercial motor division focused on bringing motor insurance up-to-speed with the automotive industry.
Ahead of the public launch, Flock has signed up its first motor fleet customers, inked agreements with leading telematics providers like Samsara and Geotab, and partnered with key insurance carriers including NIG, part of Direct Line Group.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Ed Leon Klinger, CEO of Flock said: “We’re excited to bring our data-driven approach to insurance into the rapidly evolving world of commercial motor fleets. Now more than ever fleet managers want flexibility from their insurers as their operations expand, contract, and change on a daily basis. With Flock Motor, we’re doing away with the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to fleet insurance.
“Every year, over one million people die in road traffic accidents. With Flock Motor, we hope to reduce that number, by providing real-time safety insights and incentivising safer driving.”
“We believe that the insurance company of the future will not solely exist to pay claims when something goes wrong, but to help customers understand and mitigate their own risks, preventing accidents from taking place in the first place.”
Flock’s Risk Intelligence Engine uses real-time, third party, and proprietary datasets to help its customers access insurance prices tailored to the actual level of risk they are exposed to.
This ‘real-time’ approach to policy pricing, alongside integrations with vehicle telematics and flight manage systems, means Flock is rapidly becoming known as the go-to insurer for connected and autonomous vehicles.
One of Flock’s first motor customers is electric car subscription company, elmo, who are on an ambitious mission to help 10,000 people switch to an electric car by 2024.
Prior to working with Flock, elmo had struggled to secure fairly priced insurance for its fleet of electric vehicles partly due to its innovative approach to car ownership.
Founder and CEO of elmo, Oliver Jones said: “Flock’s scientific, data-driven approach to insurance is genuinely refreshing, and working with them was a pleasure. We both share a belief that flexibility is the future, whether it’s buying insurance or leasing a car.
“What we really loved was Flock’s focus on securing us a fairly priced policy that flexes as our fleet grows. The level of transparency into the underwriting process was also unlike any other insurer we’ve worked with. From day one, the team gave us insights on what was impacting our insurance costs, and how they could be reduced over time.”
Another Flock Motor customer is Lendwheel. Co-founder, Edmond Mammy, comments: “Working with Flock is a breath of fresh air. As well as a flexible and fairly priced policy, their team gave us a clearer understanding of the risks our fleet is exposed to and how this impacts insurance costs. We’re now looking forward to using Flock’s risk insights to help improve safety and optimise our operations over time.”
Maintaining its fully-digital approach to insurance, Flock’s motor fleet customers will get access to an online dashboard where they can manage their policies and uncover insights into driver safety. Integrations with telematics partners and the Motor Insurance Database provides a seamless experience for customers, as well as peace of mind for Flock’s underwriting partners.
Flock’s Motor fleet insurance is now available to self-drive hire, delivery, courier and trade fleets in the UK. The insurtech is also signing up a limited number of forward-thinking fleet owners as launch customers for an entirely usage-based insurance product which is set for widespread availability in 2021.
Flock has analysed over 1.5m individual drone flights and already insures thousands of commercial drone businesses in the UK and Europe. Flock’s drone customers include pilots flying for the BBC and Netflix and drone delivery firms, Skyports and Windracers, who are currently supporting the NHS with medical delivery trials across the country.
Alongside insurance, Flock’s customers get given risk insights that have helped reduce drone flight risks by up to 15%. Flock is taking the same approach with motor fleets, working closely with vehicle managers and telematics providers to improve safety standards and reduce risks. Flock’s broader mission is to make the world a safer, smarter place.