CalAmp launches usage-based insurance solution

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - 10:26
CalAmp has launched a new usage-based insurance solution through its subsidiary Tracker, a white-label solution that is open to insurance companies.

CalAmpThe solution comprises a self-installed Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tag and a smartphone application that delivers driver identification, driver behaviour data and crash detection alerts in real-time. The connected app provides accurate GPS tracking and uses the driver’s smartphone for cellular data transfer.

The usage-based solution incorporates strict processes to ensure collection of accurate and consistent data. It also addresses any privacy concerns by ensuring that smartphone trip recording only occurs when driver identification is confirmed, thereby ensuring only trips from properly insured vehicles and valid policy holders are being recorded.

SmartDriverClub Insurance

The UK’s SmartDriverClub Insurance, part of Markerstudy Retail, is one of the first companies to deploy the technology.

“We have long been an advocate of telematics as a means of effectively monitoring and managing our book of risk, as it enables us to reward good drivers with lower renewal premiums,” said Ross Halifax of SmartDriverClub Insurance. “The BLE tag and app solution means we can now extend the benefits of telematics to an even wider base of customers.”

Authored by: Benjamin Uyttebroeck, Fleet Europe

