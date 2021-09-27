AirXpro
Headline News

MAHLE Powertrain and Bramble Energy launch fuel cell demonstrator vehicle

Monday, September 27, 2021 - 09:05
No Comments
1,842 Views
Fleet Management, Fuel Cell, Hydrogen Vans, Hydrogen vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

MAHLE Powertrain and Bramble Energy have jointly agreed to continue their collaboration to develop Bramble’s PCBFC hydrogen fuel cell technology. The phase 1 demonstrator vehicle was launched at the Cenex Low Carbon Vehicle show. Bramble Energy’s innovative PCBFC technology significantly reduces the manufacturing cost of hydrogen fuel cell powertrains.

Simon Reader & Tom Mason sign agreement

Simon Reader of MAHLE Powertrain signs the MOU with Bramble Energy’s Tom Mason

“Hydrogen fuel cells offer an alternative to the heavy batteries and long recharge times that other electric vehicle technologies suffer from, and that makes them particularly relevant to the commercial vehicle sector as it looks to meet net zero CO2 emissions targets,” said Dr. Mike Bassett, MAHLE Powertrain’s Head of research & advanced engineering. “Our work with Bramble Energy has demonstrated that their innovative PCBFC technology represents a cost-effective route to the adoption of fuel cell propulsion for commercial vehicles. We’re delighted that visitors were able to see the results for themselves at the Cenex LCV show.”

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity using an electromechanical reaction rather than the combustion of a traditional engine. This not only eliminates harmful emissions but is silent in operation with no moving parts and produces only heat and water as by-products.

While conventional fuel cell stacks rely on stamped plates to hold the various layers, Bramble Energy’s approach leverages PCB manufacturing technology, which can be produced cheaply, in virtually any shape using flexible production techniques.

MAHLE Powertrain was chosen as the project’s integration partner due to its decade-long experience in powertrain technology integration and its expertise in EV control systems and thermal management. Its recent Memorandum of Understanding with Bramble strengthens the duo’s relationship ahead of the development of the phase 2 demonstrator.

The phase 1 results of the collaboration are based around a Renault Kangoo ZE delivery vehicle that sees a 5 kW Bramble Energy fuel cell integrated into the powertrain acting as a range extender. Future development will focus on creating a derivative with a higher power output and increased overall efficiency.

“MAHLE Powertrain’s skills and expertise have enabled us to showcase the benefits of our PCBFC technology in a practical way,” said Dr. Tom Mason, Bramble Energy CEO and CTO. “The technical partnership between our two companies will help us accelerate our development and move towards small scale production.”

Bassett agreed: “Our collaboration has been a fascinating journey so far, and we look forward to working closely with Bramble Energy as the next phase of the project begins.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Two Nissan Townstar vans being charged up

Nissan reveals the all-new Townstar van

Sep 27, 2021No Comments

Nissan reveals the next generation compact light commercial vehicle (LCV), the all-new Townstar. With a fully electric version in addition to a fuel-powered option, this new LCV

Squinting driver

Number plate test: an easy ...

Fewer than 50% of motorists are aware that they

Sep 27, 2021
Lorry on a dual carrigeway

FUELMAX ENDURANCE: Goodyear...

Goodyear has announced a new fuel efficient and versatile

Sep 27, 2021
A20 protesters sitting in the road

Government extends legal ac...

A further injunction has been approved Friday 24 September

Sep 27, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021212,808 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021127,602 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201963,138 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201833,522 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201831,224 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing