Mahle and Ballard to cooperate on fuel cell development

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 09:51
MAHLE and Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems Inc. have agreed to work together in the future on developing fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles of various weight classes. The long-term goal of the cooperation is to manufacture complete systems for the European, North American, and Asian markets. During the first phase of the cooperation, Ballard will be primarily responsible for system design relating to the fuel cell stack. MAHLE is bringing its extensive experience in the areas of thermal management, power electronics, and packaging.

fuel cell

“Hydrogen as a climate-neutral energy carrier is the solution for CO2-neutral mobility and the achievement of climate targets for medium and heavy commercial vehicles” explains Dr. Jörg Stratmann, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO. “Through our cooperation with Ballard, we will provide a strong stimulus to the development of fuel cell drives that are suitable for large-scale production.”

“Given increasing policy support for low-emission powertrains in particular, we are pleased to work with MAHLE on driving forward our shared vision of carbon-neutral heavy-duty transport,” says Randy MacEwen, CEO of Ballard Power Systems Inc.

MAHLE has been a series supplier for fuel cell vehicles for several years. The technology group based in Stuttgart/Germany holds a particularly strong position in the complex air intake system, the electronics, and the temperature control of fuel cell systems. The company consequently expands its application portfolio for hydrogen for some time and also lobbies politically for support for the technology and hydrogen combustion.

