Abbey Logistics expects efficiency gains from new Daf XF fleet

Friday, June 17, 2022 - 11:04
Abbey Logistics has replaced seven of its aging vehicles with new Daf XF 450 FTP tractor units.

The new vehicles are expected to deliver a ‘substantial’ increases in overall efficiency.

Also joining the fleet are four previous generation DAF XFs.

Abbey Logistics is the UK’s largest transport provider of bulk liquid and bulk powder food. It operates a fleet of around 350 tractor units and nearly 700 purpose-designed tankers.

Dave Patten, managing director at Abbey Logistics, said: “A successful fleet truck is one that our drivers will take great pride in operating. It needs to be safe, comfortable and spec’d to a high standard with the right equipment and facilities a driver would need when out on the road.

“We believe that DAF’s new generation trucks are some of the highest quality vehicles on the market today, so we are pleased to be among the first UK operators to add them to our fleet.”

Abbey Logistics’ new DAF XFs are fitted with the all-new DAF Digital Vision System, which replaces the main and wide-angle door mirrors with retractable roof-mounted cameras and in-cab screens. The system provides enhanced visibility in all weather conditions and provides access to a few additional features, such as auto-panning and an extra-wide-angle view.

Source: CommericalFleet

