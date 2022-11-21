Tiger provides Maritime with 100 curtainsided trailers

Container transport firm Maritime Transport has put 100 new curtainsiders on the road to increase distribution efficiencies and flexibility as it takes on new contracts.
The 13.6m units were provided by Cheshire-based Tiger Trailers, manufactured on time and in full at Tiger’s facility in Winsford, and have now entered service across the UK.
The trailers feature clearspan pillarless roof designs, incorporate various EN 12642 XL rated bodywork components for strength and durability, and have been designed by to meet Maritime’s exacting requirements, with two rear strap pouches, and a specific load securing setup.
The majority are fitted with Keruing hardwood floors, while ten have phenolic non-slip plywood finishes.
Maritime’s trailer fleet includes curtainsiders of various apertures, some of which are fitted with tail-lifts to suit their varied duties, along with skeletals of both sliding and fixed types, tippers, gensets and goosenecks.
They are pulled by more than 1,600 tractor units, all meeting Euro-6 emissions standards and LEZ compliance.
Tiger Trailers builds a range of products, for household brands, major parcel operators and haulage firms.
Paul Heyhoe, Fleet Director at Maritime Transport, which provides integrated road and rail solutions, said: “We are pleased to have placed our first order with Tiger Trailers, who met our timescales and specification at a time where production schedules are being delayed across various industries.
“The new trailers are a welcome addition to our fleet and will bring greater efficiencies and flexibility to our distribution division, ensuring it is prepared for substantial growth we have seen in new contracts.”