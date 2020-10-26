John Lewis look to Access XL for bespoke lifting solution

Central Transport, the fleet engineering department of John Lewis Partnership has risen to a number of delivery challenges at their Oxford Street store by fitting Access XL Multi-Deck tail lifts to their urban double-deck trailers, for dock and kerbside deliveries.
Delivering to both the store front and rear, the urban double-deckers required a two-stage lifting solution which could handle access to cargo on two levels while being able to stow away at the half-way point and maintain maximum capacity within the trailers’ 4m overall height.
“We were looking for a replacement lift system” says Fleet Engineer Dave Wake, “which could combine loading flexibility with safety and ease of use. In this regard, the 10-tonne capacity, XL Multi-Deck features Smart Stow – which, driven by the XL Smart Controller system, ensures precision stowage and closure.”
Formed from hybrid steel with a lightweight aluminium loading deck, the Multi-Deck hydraulic lift is designed by Access XL for multiple, fixed or moving decks on the same vehicle and comes with bespoke-designed folding safety gates. Furthermore, while providing consistent operation and lift management the XL Smart Controller acts as a battery guard and facilitates plug and play installation.
For added safety, the external framework safety gate is electromechanical and interlocks with each platform position, while the Smart control system only permits the gate to open when the platform reaches its designated floor level. However, a manual override system is provided for emergency operation.
“Our Oxford Street store presented a few delivery issues which are distinct from our usual RDC operation” adds Dave Wake, “and I’m pleased to say that the Access XL team interpreted our technical and handling needs to produce the ideal lifting solution.”
Access XL is a part of the XL Group and a leader in the design and manufacture of hydraulic lifts for commercial vehicles, across a wide range of applications. From its manufacturing base in Forfar, Scotland the company employs the latest technology to produce a wide range of standard and bespoke tail lift solutions, including auto-lift, load monitoring and ‘Smart’ lift operations.