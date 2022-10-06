VodaFone
Evri adds the first of an additional 168 Tiger box van trailers

Thursday, October 6, 2022 - 09:06
Fleet Management, HGV News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Trailer

Delivery company, Evri, the biggest dedicated parcel carrier in the UK and the new name for Hermes, has commenced welcoming to its fast-growing fleet 168 new articulated box vans from Tiger Trailers, in time to support the opening of its largest delivery hub in Europe.

Tiger’s sales, design and engineering teams worked closely with Evri to ensure that its new 4.6-metre-high box van trailers are manufactured to bespoke specifications and a high quality, as the delivery company gears up to sort up to 3 million parcels every day going into peak season.

David Landy, Evri’s Head of Fleet, comments: “It has been great to work with the Tiger Team again and see our initial discussions around specification to become realised. This will ensure that our ‘in service’ is simplified in order to maintain the trailers more quickly and efficiently. It was imperative that Specification, Quality and Delivery were all met and the team at Tiger have delivered on all fronts.”

The trailers are of straight-frame design and incorporate various Tiger specific design components for strength and durability, including the integration of buffers within the rear frame assembly that complement the need for a roller shutter door. To keep business and domestic customers’ parcels secure in transit between Evri distribution centres, a two-row, surface-mounted load securing system is fitted internally, along with a rear net and lashing rings. The rear frame has been designed with an integral gutter for improved run-off of water.

Evri’s striking new trailer liveries can be seen on the operator’s new Tiger-built dry-freight box vans, apportioned into subtly different design variations, with GK Signs working alongside the Cheshire manufacturer’s own fitters in applying each trailer’s full wrap.

Tiger manufactured 200 twin-axle box van trailers for Hermes in 2015, and the two companies share a focus on environmental sustainability by means of solar panels and tree-planting, along with job creation for their local areas. Evri has added 70 compressed natural gas Iveco trucks to its fleet over the last twelve months, with Tiger manufacturing skeletal and other specialist trailers for the parcel firm’s CNG supplier.

Darren Holland, Tiger Trailers’ Sales Director, remarks: “Working alongside David and the Evri team has been great and we are really pleased with the finished product. The fact that we can offer a full package has meant that we have designed, manufactured and also provided the leasing for these trailers via Tiger Finance.”

Evri will have received all 168 of its new Tiger Trailers box vans in time for the UK’s Black Friday retail period before it then continues to serve its customers throughout Christmas and beyond, and Ambassador Motor Company has provided Tiger with logistical support in making deliveries into the operator’s new Barnsley superhub called Colossus.

