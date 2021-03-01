Headline News

Carrier Transicold and Gray & Adams create all-electric trailer demonstrator

Monday, March 1, 2021 - 10:08
Carrier Transicold and Gray & Adams have developed a demonstrator programme to showcase a new all-electric refrigerated trailer.

refrigerated trailerThe new Carrier Transicold Vector eCoolTM system has been fitted to a new 13.6-metre demonstrator trailer utilising energy recovery and storage system to reduce carbon emissions.

The Vector eCool converts kinetic energy generated by the trailer axle and brakes into electricity, which is then stored in a battery pack powering the refrigeration unit. This loop creates a fully autonomous system that produces no direct carbon dioxide or particulate emissions.

“The Vector eCool reaffirms our commitment to reducing emissions, improving sustainability and increasing efficiency across the refrigerated transport sector,” said Scott Dargan, Carrier Transicold MD for UK and Northern Europe.

“This exciting new technology represents a giant step forward for trailer refrigeration, and we are delighted to be working together with Gray & Adams on the roll-out here in the UK,” Dargan added.

“We have a special relationship with Carrier; working so closely with them to bring the Vector eCool to the UK has been really exciting,” said Peter Gray, Joint-MD of Gray & Adams.

“Our design teams have seamlessly integrated the axle, braking and battery systems that make up the eCool into a trailer that has the potential to completely change the face of refrigerated transport.

