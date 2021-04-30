Headline News

Ricardo to begin testing hydrogen truck engine

Friday, April 30, 2021 - 10:11
No Comments
1,116 Views
Fuel Cell, General News, HGV News, Hydrogen Trucks, Hydrogen vehicles, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Ricardo has created a hydrogen-fuelled research engine which could offer a solution to accelerate zero carbon emissions in heavy duty trucks.

hydrogen truck engineThe environmental, engineering and strategic consulting business will be testing the prototype at the University of Brighton – its long-term combustion engine research partner.

With a track record in engine development, and hydrogen technology integration, Ricardo’s test programme will evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the engine to assess its feasibility as a future production unit.

Adrian Greaney, director of Technology and Digital at Ricardo Automotive and Industrial EMEA Division, said “Green hydrogen has a critical role to play in our future energy and transport systems, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from hard to decarbonise sectors such as long-haul trucks, off-highway machines and marine.

“We are working with a range of clients on hydrogen and renewable fuels to reduce carbon emissions in these challenging sectors. This exciting project with the University of Brighton on hydrogen engine technology sits alongside our developments in hydrogen fuel cell systems to deliver cost effective, clean and efficient solutions for our global clients.”

Dr Penny Atkins, deputy director of the Advanced Engineering Centre at the University of Brighton, added: “Hydrogen combustion engines could offer a vital medium term solution to support decarbonisation in the heavy duty sector. The University of Brighton is really excited to be able to use its expertise in hydrogen combustion and engine test to support the development of this important technology.”

The ongoing programme will use the real-world results from the hardware to validate methods applied in Ricardo’s digital tools. Virtual hardware optimisation and controls calibration are expected to provide customer solutions that are more economic, efficient and sustainable.

The development of a hydrogen engine is a further boost to Ricardo’s hydrogen capability, following its recent investment in a hydrogen development and test facility at its Shoreham Technical Centre.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

ULEZ

ULEZ expansion to drive autumn spike in van a...

Apr 30, 2021No Comments

Enterprise is advising all businesses operating trucks and vans in the South East to plan their vehicle provision now to avoid paying thousands of pounds in extra

Driver shortages

Driver shortages, IR35 and ...

The RHA is calling for urgent Government action to

Apr 30, 2021
ChargePoint

ChargePoint continues to en...

ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, now

Apr 29, 2021
labelling

New labelling for tyres see...

On 1 May 2021, motorists will benefit from the

Apr 29, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021112,536 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201824,750 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201822,452 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201920,532 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,608 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing