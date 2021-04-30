Ricardo to begin testing hydrogen truck engine

Ricardo has created a hydrogen-fuelled research engine which could offer a solution to accelerate zero carbon emissions in heavy duty trucks.
The environmental, engineering and strategic consulting business will be testing the prototype at the University of Brighton – its long-term combustion engine research partner.
With a track record in engine development, and hydrogen technology integration, Ricardo’s test programme will evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the engine to assess its feasibility as a future production unit.
Adrian Greaney, director of Technology and Digital at Ricardo Automotive and Industrial EMEA Division, said “Green hydrogen has a critical role to play in our future energy and transport systems, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from hard to decarbonise sectors such as long-haul trucks, off-highway machines and marine.
“We are working with a range of clients on hydrogen and renewable fuels to reduce carbon emissions in these challenging sectors. This exciting project with the University of Brighton on hydrogen engine technology sits alongside our developments in hydrogen fuel cell systems to deliver cost effective, clean and efficient solutions for our global clients.”
Dr Penny Atkins, deputy director of the Advanced Engineering Centre at the University of Brighton, added: “Hydrogen combustion engines could offer a vital medium term solution to support decarbonisation in the heavy duty sector. The University of Brighton is really excited to be able to use its expertise in hydrogen combustion and engine test to support the development of this important technology.”
The ongoing programme will use the real-world results from the hardware to validate methods applied in Ricardo’s digital tools. Virtual hardware optimisation and controls calibration are expected to provide customer solutions that are more economic, efficient and sustainable.
The development of a hydrogen engine is a further boost to Ricardo’s hydrogen capability, following its recent investment in a hydrogen development and test facility at its Shoreham Technical Centre.