Headline News

HGV traffic returns to pre-lockdown levels

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - 09:53
No Comments
1,002 Views
Fleet Management, General News, HGV & Bus News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Top News

HGV traffic is the only type of motor transport to have returned to pre-Covid traffic levels according to new data released by the Department for Transport

HGV trafficSince 1 September, figures show an increase to match early 2020 traffic levels before the first lockdown began.

In the initial weeks of the first national lockdown in late March and April, HGV traffic fell by 40% during weekdays and while weekend journeys held up better, Easter Monday recorded a low point with a 75% drop.

Since 1 September HGV traffic is operating at 4% higher than pre-lockdown levels on weekdays and 16% higher at weekends.  Levels have remained high across September to November, consistently matching pre-Covid figures – with a spike predicted across December in the run up to Christmas

Car traffic, on the other hand, has fallen sharply during the second lockdown, with a 30% decline during weekdays and 40% at weekends.

Responding to the new data, Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, one of the UK’s  leading HGV, van, lorry and fleet insurance comparison platforms, comments: “I think recognition is due for those drivers who have continued to work throughout the pandemic.  The statistics show a continuous flow across 2020 with many bringing vital supplies and groceries to communities across the country, under challenging conditions. And now it appears to be a full return to normality for HGV professionals as the country prepares for the festive season.

“While business mileage remains down for almost every other class of vehicle, the fact that HGVs are clocking up more miles than normal even while the country is locked down shows that these logistics specialists really are vital to help keep the country moving

“With a recession looming it’s more important than ever for logistics businesses to tighten their belts and shop around for the best deals. Fortunately that’s something we can help with – our price comparison site is designed to help these van and HGV drivers and companies find better deals on their insurance.”

The research used the equivalent day from the first week of February as a benchmark for the data collection period – https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/transport-use-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

IVECO ON

IVECO ON introduces tailored Pay-per-use Repa...

Dec 02, 2020No Comments

IVECO introduces a brand-new service plan approach for its DAILY range that is precisely tailored to the customer’s business and operation. The new Pay-per-use Repair & Maintenance

Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks broadens its...

Renault Trucks is broadening its all-electric Z.E. range to

Dec 02, 2020
The Fleet Safety Academy

The Fleet Safety Academy an...

The Fleet Safety Academy has teamed up with telematics

Dec 01, 2020
Drive Electric

Drive Electric to supply el...

DriveElectric is supplying the electric vehicles (EVs) for an

Dec 01, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202016,500 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201916,482 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201915,978 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201915,894 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201915,648 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing