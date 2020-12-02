HGV traffic returns to pre-lockdown levels

HGV traffic is the only type of motor transport to have returned to pre-Covid traffic levels according to new data released by the Department for Transport
Since 1 September, figures show an increase to match early 2020 traffic levels before the first lockdown began.
In the initial weeks of the first national lockdown in late March and April, HGV traffic fell by 40% during weekdays and while weekend journeys held up better, Easter Monday recorded a low point with a 75% drop.
Since 1 September HGV traffic is operating at 4% higher than pre-lockdown levels on weekdays and 16% higher at weekends. Levels have remained high across September to November, consistently matching pre-Covid figures – with a spike predicted across December in the run up to Christmas
Car traffic, on the other hand, has fallen sharply during the second lockdown, with a 30% decline during weekdays and 40% at weekends.
Responding to the new data, Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading HGV, van, lorry and fleet insurance comparison platforms, comments: “I think recognition is due for those drivers who have continued to work throughout the pandemic. The statistics show a continuous flow across 2020 with many bringing vital supplies and groceries to communities across the country, under challenging conditions. And now it appears to be a full return to normality for HGV professionals as the country prepares for the festive season.
“While business mileage remains down for almost every other class of vehicle, the fact that HGVs are clocking up more miles than normal even while the country is locked down shows that these logistics specialists really are vital to help keep the country moving
“With a recession looming it’s more important than ever for logistics businesses to tighten their belts and shop around for the best deals. Fortunately that’s something we can help with – our price comparison site is designed to help these van and HGV drivers and companies find better deals on their insurance.”
The research used the equivalent day from the first week of February as a benchmark for the data collection period – https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/transport-use-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic