Headline News

Dawsongroup says Brexit may reform our HGV ownership models

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 08:35
No Comments
624 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Top News
Dawsongroup

head of sales, Dawsongroup Truck and Trailer, Mark Middleton

In a new executive brief, Dawsongroup predicts substantial growth in the rental and leasing sector post-Brexit, with the haulage industry potentially overturning long-held traditional positions on ownership.

An executive briefing just released from vehicle specialist Dawsongroup predicts that the traditional acquisition patterns in the haulage industry may be substantially disrupted by Brexit.

The company reports that it has already seen growth levels in rental enquiries up to 75% above the same period in the previous year, and that it expects this to continue.

Furthermore, argues head of sales, Dawsongroup Truck and Trailer, Mark Middleton, even allowing for the eleven-month transition period, 2020 is likely to see unpredictable freight volumes, and equally unpredictable new vehicle registrations.

“Hauliers are caught in a perfect storm of economic uncertainty, and an infectious level of uncertainty and caution from freight owners,” he says. “Although the last official figures showed a healthy increase in road freight, Q4 saw much anecdotal evidence of volumes softening across many sectors. And, of course, the cost of ownership of trucks is likely to increase substantially once the 16% import tariffs are factored in.”

He believes that these factors, plus a host of regulatory pressures including mandatory smart tachographs, Clean Air Zones and ULEZ, will shape buying decisions across the market.

“Traditionally smaller hauliers, with fewer than 30 vehicles have preferred to buy HGVs rather than lease substantial portions of the fleet. Operating and finance leases have always been at their most popular with the major players in the market.

“However, that could now change. We think that all logistics companies might find that they are best placed working with a flexible model of ownership, which has the elasticity to meet their needs, allows them to manage credit lines and cash flow, and offers a measure of protection if the market is unexpectedly volatile,” he says.

Middleton also notes that the cost of ownership could change radically if the purported import tariffs are introduced, meaning the purchasing power of large buyers such as Dawsongroup will be more important than ever in controlling the overall cost of ownership for SMEs. The pound is substantially down against the Euro compared to June 2016, which makes imports more costly.

“If the price of imported vehicles increases by 16%, and we have a weak pound, that could change the whole model for cost of ownership,” says Middleton. “Leasing and contract hire will become not only more affordable, but also more practical and protective than outright purchase.”

Dawsongroup bought more than 460 extra vehicles in Q3 and Q4 of 2019, over and above its normal acquisition cycle, in order to protect its customers from any post-Brexit price spikes. It has also seen a 27% growth in its contract hire business.

The briefing concludes that:

  • The rental market is likely to expand as evidenced in 2019
  • The leasing market will become more popular with SME fleet operations
  • Hauliers will see greater benefit in contract hire options which can help them to control spiralling costs
  • Vehicles will inevitably become more expensive and Dawsongroup’s economy of scale can help to mitigate this
  • Hauliers will require flexible and specialist vehicle acquisition partners, which can allow fleets to flex assets in a range of ways and with a diverse range of products.
  • Dawsongroup’s strength in vehicle provision is that, unlike many rental and leasing operations, it does not only produce standard and homogenous units, but also creates bespoke vehicle solutions and tailored contracts.

The brief is available to download at: https://dawsonrentalstruckandtrailer.co.uk/index/news/vehicle-specialist-says-brexit-may-reform-our-hgv-ownership-models.html

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

UK car production

UK car production falls by over 14%

Jan 30, 2020No Comments

UK car production fell -14.2% in 2019, to 1,303,135 units, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with a -6.4%

electric racing car

Lex Autolease fuels student...

Lex Autolease has sponsored a team of students from

Jan 30, 2020
Lightfoot

Institute of Advanced Autom...

The University of Bath’s Chris Brace, Professor of Automotive

Jan 30, 2020
UPS

UPS orders 10,000 Generatio...

UPS have announced an order of 10,000 purpose built

Jan 30, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201919,164 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201916,638 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201816,608 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201815,678 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201814,982 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage