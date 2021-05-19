Headline News

British HGV market up 9.5% after a year of pandemic-led decline

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 07:34
No Comments
1,368 Views
Fleet Management, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

New heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations increased by 9.5% in the first three months of 2021, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The increase saw some 10,064 units registered in the first quarter of the year, up on 2020 albeit following a weak Q1 last year when lockdown measures introduced partway through March and fluctuations in the fleet renewal cycle subdued demand and still -15.1% down on pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2019.

HGV

Articulated trucks saw the biggest increase in demand, with registrations up 25.3% to 4,528 vehicles, while rigids decreased -0.8% to 5,536 units. Tractors remain the biggest segment, making up 44.3% of the market, with 26.6% more units registered than Q1 2020. Tipper registrations also increased, up 10.8%. However, registrations of most segments dropped, as the pandemic affected business operations, suppressing demand for most of the past year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “The rise in truck registrations is welcome news but it does not yet signify full recovery, especially as it’s in comparison with a quarter when the first lockdown was introduced. Likewise, the nature of the fleet buying cycle for the HGV market can mean that a large fleet order can have a significant impact on any quarterly figures. However, fleet renewal remains the quickest way to get more of the newest, cleanest vehicles on UK roads, particularly as we strive to meet our collective environmental goals. A plan for a charging and refuelling network suitable for HGVs is pivotal for the transition to these new technologies.”

HGV

HGV

HGV

HGV

HGV

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Daimler Trucks

Daimler Trucks begin rigorous testing of its ...

May 19, 2021No Comments

Daimler Trucks is focusing on hydrogen-powered fuel-cells for the electrification of its vehicles for flexible and demanding long-haul transport. It aims to achieve ranges of up to

Connected Kerb

Connected Kerb project to d...

Electric vehicle (EV) charging specialist, Connected Kerb, is working

May 19, 2021
Shortage Occupation List

HGV drivers must be include...

The RHA has urged ministers to add HGV drivers

May 18, 2021
Vivaro-e HYDROGEN

Vauxhall Vivaro-e HYDROGEN

Unveiled today (18th May 2021), Vauxhall’s new zero emissions

May 18, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021114,504 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201825,890 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201823,796 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201923,682 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201921,930 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing