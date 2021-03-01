Allison Transmission extends warranty for construction vehicles

Allison Transmission, the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has launched a new warranty promotion for customers in the construction industry. Beginning in January 2021, all new on-highway construction vehicles ordered and delivered between January 1st and December 31st, 2021 specified with Allison’s 4000 Series™ transmission will be entitled to a total of five years’ transmission warranty, extending the previous standard two-year warranty, free of charge.
The Allison ‘Extended Transmission Coverage’ offer is being made across the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and is valid exclusively for construction trucks including tippers, skips, hook loaders and concrete mixers.
“By extending to five years the warranty on the Allison 4000 Series™ transmission, we are reflecting the confidence held by our construction industry customers in the durability, reliability and performance of our products,” said Sergio Camolese, Director of Market Development, Allison Transmission Europe “Allison fully automatic transmissions are proven and insisted upon in the most severe construction applications where their benefits over automated manual transmissions (AMTs) are well understood by construction OEMs and operators. We aim to improve awareness of the benefits of Allison Automatics among the EMEA on-highway construction vehicle sector.”
Allison transmissions offer a range of performance improvements over AMTs. These include improved maneuverability to creep in soft soil and navigate tight spaces, better control on steep grades, superior startability and faster acceleration, resulting in higher average speeds and increased productivity, enhanced fuel economy, less servicing downtime and lower operational costs.
Although the manual clutch pedal is eradicated in AMTs, the launch nevertheless requires a mechanical clutch, a component which needs regular maintenance and eventually replacement. Allison fully automatic transmissions use a patented torque converter, rather than a clutch, and require only periodic fluid and filter changes to maintain peak performance.
Allison’s Continuous Power Technology™ ensures uninterrupted delivery of engine power to the wheels without any power loss during gear shifts. Continuous Power Technology also enables precise control and superior crawling capability – useful on the loose, soft, or rugged ground often found at construction sites.
Allison’s Extended Transmission Coverage begins at the end of the Standard Limited Warranty period. Use of Allison Approved TES 668™/TES 295® transmission fluid and Genuine Allison Filters are required. All Allison transmissions with Extended Transmission Coverage have 100 percent parts and labour coverage and no mileage limitations.
Interested customers can contact an Allison Transmission representative to confirm the eligibility of vehicles for this programme.
