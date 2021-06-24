Headline News

IVECO BUS received the DNA Paris Design Awards 2021

Thursday, June 24, 2021 - 10:04
No Comments
582 Views
Bus News, Electric Buses, Iveco, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The E-WAY fully electric city bus has been recognized by the DNA jury, comprised of designers, editors and creatives who are devoted to true excellence in Design. Their mission consists of discovering and celebrating fresh and creative designs from all around the world in fields of Architecture, Interior, Landscape, Product, and Graphic Design.

E-WAYThanks to its simple shapes and comforting appearance, the E-WAY’s new front face is a perfect illustration of the use of design applied to public mobility.  The attractive design of the city bus allows it to perfectly integrate into the urban landscape, thereby uniting the city’s residents around a common city landmark.

The E-WAY Design has been developed by the Industrial Design team based in Lyon. Inspired by the following key words:

Dynamism

Tomorrow’s cities will be smart. In line with the times, the E-WAY’s new front face presents a design with continuous surfaces that gives a contemporary and modern identity adapted to the urban environment.

Confidence

The E-WAY’s new front face comprises stable and rational lines, offering a new contact with peace of mind. The smooth appearance, the large flat surfaces and the centralized lighting elements perfectly express the arrival of the electric drive vehicles.

Customization

We have a strong desire to contribute to the cultural heritage of each city by offering a portfolio of customizations adapted to the desires for the creation of a specific identity for each city.   We can offer sober or colourful combinations consistent in terms of proportions and colours.

The convergence of all these results: the capacity of a company such as IVECO Bus to be able to offer products that move in the direction of human need. The E-WAY is a synthesis of dynamism, confidence, and customization, enhancing the everyday life of city residents.

Unveiled in preview on the 100% electric Midibus version at the Busworld show in Brussels in October 2019, this front face is now available on all models within the E-WAY range.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Shift

Same-day courier Techlogico acquired by Shift

Jun 24, 2021No Comments

Shift, the rapidly growing, on-demand delivery platform for consumers and businesses, announces the acquisition of Techlogico Limited, a leading B2B specialist courier and transport logistics business. Established

tachograph

New DVLA online tachograph ...

Lorry, bus, and coach drivers nationwide can now apply

Jun 24, 2021
Driver Shortage

Driver shortage fuels mater...

A shortage of lorry drivers is intensifying the construction

Jun 24, 2021
summer driving

Aviva busts summer driving ...

As the temperatures rise and motorists enjoy the summer

Jun 23, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021119,772 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201935,520 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201827,510 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201825,590 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201924,030 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing