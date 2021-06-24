IVECO BUS received the DNA Paris Design Awards 2021

The E-WAY fully electric city bus has been recognized by the DNA jury, comprised of designers, editors and creatives who are devoted to true excellence in Design. Their mission consists of discovering and celebrating fresh and creative designs from all around the world in fields of Architecture, Interior, Landscape, Product, and Graphic Design.
Thanks to its simple shapes and comforting appearance, the E-WAY’s new front face is a perfect illustration of the use of design applied to public mobility. The attractive design of the city bus allows it to perfectly integrate into the urban landscape, thereby uniting the city’s residents around a common city landmark.
The E-WAY Design has been developed by the Industrial Design team based in Lyon. Inspired by the following key words:
Dynamism
Tomorrow’s cities will be smart. In line with the times, the E-WAY’s new front face presents a design with continuous surfaces that gives a contemporary and modern identity adapted to the urban environment.
Confidence
The E-WAY’s new front face comprises stable and rational lines, offering a new contact with peace of mind. The smooth appearance, the large flat surfaces and the centralized lighting elements perfectly express the arrival of the electric drive vehicles.
Customization
We have a strong desire to contribute to the cultural heritage of each city by offering a portfolio of customizations adapted to the desires for the creation of a specific identity for each city. We can offer sober or colourful combinations consistent in terms of proportions and colours.
The convergence of all these results: the capacity of a company such as IVECO Bus to be able to offer products that move in the direction of human need. The E-WAY is a synthesis of dynamism, confidence, and customization, enhancing the everyday life of city residents.
Unveiled in preview on the 100% electric Midibus version at the Busworld show in Brussels in October 2019, this front face is now available on all models within the E-WAY range.