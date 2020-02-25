Headline News

Transport Secretary drives forward progress on accessibility

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:24
No Comments
492 Views
General News, Government Policy, Mobility, News, Newsletter, Top News, Transport Policy

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is today (February 25) accelerating progress to make the UK a world leader for accessible travel as a new Government campaign launches to improve the journeys of disabled passengers on public transport.

Transport Secretary

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

The Department for Transport has launched the ‘it’s everyone’s journey’ advertising campaign to highlight how we can all play a part in making public transport inclusive. The campaign is being supported by more than 100 partners, including First Group, WHSmith Travel and the Alzheimer’s Society.

As one in four disabled people say the attitudes of other passengers prevent them from using public transport, the campaign will encourage everyone to reflect on how common, and often unconscious, behaviours can impact others and what we can all do to create a more considerate environment for passengers.

The Government will also shortly be announcing 124 stations across Great Britain which will benefit from a share of a £20million government investment for accessibility improvements. The enhancements – funded through the Access for All programme – will include new lifts, accessible toilets and customer information screens.

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I want our transport system to be the best in the world for disabled people, but we still have a long way to go.

“Our ‘it’s everyone’s journey’ campaign highlights that we can all play a part in making transport more accessible for disabled people. Because I believe we should all be making a determined effort to make public transport accessible to everyone, and I am committed to accelerating the pace of change.

“We are launching a new scheme to recognise those transport operators which are getting it right and will work quickly to implement recommendations from the upcoming Keith Williams Review to improve rail accessibility.”

Transport Secretary

Department for Transport research has shown that behaviours that make public transport a daunting place for disabled people are often unconscious, such as not looking out for a fellow passenger who might need a seat or be in distress.

‘it’s everyone’s journey’ will raise awareness about the needs of disabled people when using public transport, particularly people with non-visible impairments, and will also prompt members of the public to think and consider how their behaviour might impact others.

Combatting barriers to public transport is also one of the key parts of the Government’s Loneliness Strategy which includes the funding of a Kent coffee caravan and the pilot to expand the services provided by mobility centres in England.

John Birtwistle, Head of Policy at FirstGroup, said: “FirstGroup is particularly proud to be a partner in the launch of “it’s everyone’s journey”.  For many years we have sought to improve our services to reflect the needs of travellers with disabilities and to overcome barriers to use of public transport.

“We will continue to encourage every one of our customers to be considerate to both their fellow travellers, and to our drivers who do a great job under difficult conditions, and we welcome this wide reaching national campaign.”

Alongside this, the Department is launching its Inclusive Transport Leaders scheme, an accreditation scheme which will encourage, celebrate and promote best practice in inclusive transport.

Operators, such as bus and train companies, are encouraged to sign up to the Inclusive Transport Leaders Scheme, to be recognised for the positive actions they are taking to improve disabled passengers’ experiences on public transport, and to encourage others to follow their lead.

They can work towards one of three accreditation levels ‘Committed’, ‘Operator’ or ‘Leader’ by meeting designated criteria and publicly declaring the steps they have taken to improve the travelling experiences of disabled passengers, older people, and those with reduced mobility.

These improvements form part of the wider Inclusive Transport Strategy and supports the Government’s ambition of achieving equal access for all on public transport.

Research from TRL, a specialist in the delivery of transport research and technology, is also being published today, carried out to inform revisions of the tactile paving and inclusive mobility guidance which the department intends updating later this year.

Tags
,

Related Article

No-deal threat ‘further cause for concern...

Feb 25, 2020No Comments

Ahead of the trade negotiations between the UK and EU next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to walk away from the table if political and

DVLA

‘Tax it or lose it...

The DVLA has launched a new campaign showing drivers

Feb 24, 2020
Car Technology

A third of motorists have n...

Today’s cars might be more technologically advanced than ever

Feb 24, 2020

Rinspeed: ‘MetroSnap&...

As the first company in the world, Swiss powerhouse

Feb 24, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201924,486 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201820,898 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,814 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201817,226 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,900 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage