RRG Group’s Katie Newton is appointed as F&I director at Marubeni Auto Investment

Marubeni Auto Investment UK has recently appointed Katie Newton, RRG Group’s head of digital strategy and transformation as their new Finance &Investment Director. Newton is a highly experienced automotive professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She has worked with various dealerships and automotive companies and has a proven track record of success in improving F&I performance.
A statement issued by RRG said: “Katie has been an invaluable asset to the company since joining RRG Group in 2017 as group sales development manager.
“She has over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, including 16 years working for OEM and independent finance houses, and has played a significant role in driving The RRG Group’s F&I performance to achieve a record result in 2022.
“In addition to her current role as Head of Digital Strategy and Transformation for The RRG Group, Katie will now also take on the responsibility of overseeing the wider Group’s F&I requirements, including compliance.
“This new role will allow for a unified approach to be taken in this important area, providing consistency across the board.”
Who is Marubeni Auto Investment UK?
Marubeni Auto Investment UK is a subsidiary of the Marubeni Corporation, a global trading company based in Japan. Marubeni Auto Investment UK is responsible for the distribution and sale of Mazda vehicles in the UK, and has been operating in the UK market for over 40 years. The company prides itself on its commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service.