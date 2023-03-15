VodaFone
RRG Group Stockport

RRG Group’s Katie Newton is appointed as F&I director at Marubeni Auto Investment

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 - 08:58
Marubeni Auto Investment UK has recently appointed Katie Newton, RRG Group’s head of digital strategy and transformation as their new Finance &Investment Director. Newton is a highly experienced automotive professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She has worked with various dealerships and automotive companies and has a proven track record of success in improving F&I performance.

Katie NewtonKatie Newton’s appointment as F&I Director for Marubeni Auto Investment UK is a significant development for the company. In her new role, Newton will be responsible for overseeing the company’s F&I performance and ensuring that the company’s customers receive the best possible experience.

Newton has a wealth of experience in the F&I sector and has previously worked with other automotive companies to improve their F&I performance. Her appointment is expected to bring about a significant improvement in Marubeni Auto Investment UK’s F&I performance, which will have a positive impact on the company’s revenue and customer satisfaction.

Newton’s appointment as F&I Director for Marubeni Auto Investment UK is not only significant for the company, but also for the wider automotive industry. F&I performance is a key aspect of any automotive business, as it directly impacts revenue and customer satisfaction. Newton’s appointment is expected to bring about a renewed focus on F&I performance in the industry, as other companies look to replicate Marubeni Auto Investment UK’s success.

Katie Newton’s appointment as F&I Director for Marubeni Auto Investment UK is a significant development for the company and the wider automotive industry. Newton’s experience and expertise in the F&I sector is expected to bring about a significant improvement in Marubeni Auto Investment UK’s F&I performance, which will have a positive impact on the company’s revenue and customer satisfaction. The automotive industry is likely to take notice of Newton’s appointment, as other companies look to improve their own F&I performance.

A statement issued by RRG said: “Katie has been an invaluable asset to the company since joining RRG Group in 2017 as group sales development manager.

“She has over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, including 16 years working for OEM and independent finance houses, and has played a significant role in driving The RRG Group’s F&I performance to achieve a record result in 2022.

“In addition to her current role as Head of Digital Strategy and Transformation for The RRG Group, Katie will now also take on the responsibility of overseeing the wider Group’s F&I requirements, including compliance.

“This new role will allow for a unified approach to be taken in this important area, providing consistency across the board.”

Who is Marubeni Auto Investment UK?

Marubeni Auto Investment UK is a subsidiary of the Marubeni Corporation, a global trading company based in Japan. Marubeni Auto Investment UK is responsible for the distribution and sale of Mazda vehicles in the UK, and has been operating in the UK market for over 40 years. The company prides itself on its commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service.

    EVanDieselvsElectric

