Headline News

Frenni Transport raises more than £17,000 to make protective equipment for frontline workers

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 09:22
No Comments
330 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Frenni Transport has launched a campaign making high-quality protective masks for the local community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Frenni Transport

Frenni team with director, Mathew Parry

The Crymych-based company has so far raised more than £16,000 to fund the efforts. They have donated the equipment to local healthcare workers, pharmacies and shop staff. More than 12,000 masks have been manufactured and distributed by the company and a further 26,000 health shields have been delivered to local care homes.

Frenni Transport

Mathew Parry, director of Frenni Transport

Mathew Parry, director of Frenni Transport said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response from the local community to support our campaign. As a company with more than 40 years of working in the local community, it was important that we did our bit to help protect those still at work in shops and pharmacies, serving the public. Members of the local community have volunteered their time to help make and pack the protective equipment to support local people on the front line”

“As a local transport company, we can see the pressure on our local health workers. We have delivered to the new Swansea Bay Hospital and to the Bluestone Resort along with the regular but larger deliveries to all of our main hospitals in South and West Wales. Recently, we have transported protective screens to Morriston Hospital in Swansea made by local businesses, to help protect healthcare workers and patients. Everyone is pulling together in this emergency situation and it is important that we all play our part too”

“We have been blown away with the support we have received. The original funding was seeded by Frenni Transport and Mansel Davies & Son. The local Fire Brigade team have helped pack along with other volunteers but the support that we have received from the public has been amazing. With a top up from local celebrity Rhod Gilbert we have managed to hit a £17,000 total this week through our GoFundMe account

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Bibby Distribution

Bibby Distribution help to treble protective ...

Apr 22, 2020No Comments

A team from Bibby Distribution used to picking, cutting, packing and distributing Perspex acrylic sheets has become part of the frontline effort to protect supermarket workers from

Einride

Lidl and Einride partner to...

Lidl and Einride have been ambitious, since the start

Apr 22, 2020

Pertemps Driver Training at...

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, here at Pertemps

Apr 22, 2020
Mandata

New paperless system for su...

Mandata, the transport management system providers have launched a

Apr 21, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201419,104 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201418,396 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201918,096 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,832 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201916,086 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage