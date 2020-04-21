Headline News

European Patent Office: UK transport sector continues to innovate

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 08:58
No Comments
474 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The latest data from the European Patent Office, released in March, reveals that the UK’s transport sector continued to innovate in 2019 – filing 9% more patent applications than over the previous 12 months. Patent applicants from across the world use the EPO, so these figures give a good snapshot of global technology innovation.

European Patent Office

The global transport sector, currently struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, filed 9,635 patent applications at the European Patent Office, while the figure for UK applicants was 350, up from 321 over the previous 12 months.

With major infrastructure projects such as HS2 continuing to galvanise the UK’s transport sector, and significant private investment in the UK announced by companies such as INEOS Automotive and Nissan – the UK’s transport sector is aiming to compete in emerging transport technologies such as automated vehicles and smart cities.

European patent applications from UK applicants reveals the increasing role software and technology will have in transport and many other sectors. The UK filed 240 patent applications relating to digital communications and 467 relating to computer technology (up 7.1% and 24.5% respectively) – highlighting the important role that technologies such as artificial intelligence will have in shaping the UK’s economy in the future.

Ed Round, a Partner with leading intellectual property firm Marks & Clerk said; “The latest data from the EPO paints a positive picture of transport innovation in the UK, with a 9% rise in patent applications filed in 2019. While the sector will undoubtedly be experiencing uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is encouraging that the latest data shows that the sector has continued to innovate.

“What the latest data doesn’t capture is the increasing role of software and digital technologies in the transport sector. Digital technology will define the future of the transport sector, shaping developments from automated vehicles to smart cities. As such, computer technology companies are progressing into sectors once dominated by large product manufacturing companies.

Adopting new technologies such as AI and digital communication will be a challenge that many automotive and transport manufacturers will face in coming years, and intellectual property will be key to meeting that challenge.”

European Patent Office

The European Patent Office data highlighted the scale of innovation investment in the UK across a range of sectors. 6,156 European patent applications were filed from the UK in 2019 according to the data. This is up from 5,761 applications filed in 2018 – an increase of nearly 7%.

Globally, the biggest source of patent applications in 2019 was digital communications, with 14,175 being filed (up nearly 20% on 2018). Computer technology applications were also up 10%, at 12,774.

Full details of the annual report can be found at: https://www.epo.org/about-us/annual-reports-statistics/statistics/2019.html

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Mandata

New paperless system for sub-contractor job-c...

Apr 21, 2020No Comments

Mandata, the transport management system providers have launched a new portal that allows hauliers to work in a real-time, integrated way with their sub-contractors. Managing sub-contractors is

IAM RoadSmart

Lockdown offers opportunity...

Following Dominic Raab’s announcement that the country’s period of

Apr 21, 2020
Drive System Design

Drive System Design gains T...

British engineering specialist, Drive System Design (DSD) has been

Apr 21, 2020

Trakm8 celebrates renewed r...

Leading vehicle technology specialist Trakm8 will continue to provide

Apr 20, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201419,038 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201418,318 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201918,072 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,808 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201916,068 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage