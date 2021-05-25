Engineius embeds Flock’s flexible fleet insurance

Engineius, the UK’s leading end-to-end vehicle movement solution, has selected Flock to insure the hundreds of vehicles it moves for commercial fleets every day.
Engineius helps the UK’s largest fleets, including the AA, Hertz and Buyacar, to book, track, and manage their vehicle movements entirely online.
Now, every vehicle in transit with Engineius will be automatically covered by a usage-based motor fleet insurance policy provided by Flock. The fully flexible policy will enable Engineius to enhance the experience of its customers, while automatically aligning commercial activity with insurance costs.
Commenting on the news, Calum Slowther, Commercial Director at Enginieus said: “Our mission is to make vehicle movement easy and, thanks to Flock, that now includes the insurance.
“As the number of vehicles we move every day continues to grow, we needed an insurance partner that could scale with us. It’s clear Flock is that partner and their team’s commitment to safety is something that not only benefits us, but our clients as well.”
Flock’s CEO, Ed Leon Klinger, added: “The world of mobility is changing rapidly, but traditional insurance policies are failing to keep up. This is why an increasing number of safety-conscious firms like Engineius are choosing Flock’s flexible insurance policies.
“At Flock, we believe insurance companies should actively help customers reduce incidents, not just pay out when they occur. Alongside protecting vehicles and drivers, we are providing Engineius with real-time safety insights to help them identify fleet risks, and optimise for safety and profitability.”
Since the launch of its commercial motor division in December, a growing number of forward-thinking Fleet Managers have chosen Flock’s policies due to the flexibility they offer. The UK insurtech has also developed a range of digital dashboards that allow its customers to connect their insurance price with exposure to risk on a per-vehicle basis. Flock rewards fleets that act on these insights with insurance savings that are automatically reflected in their monthly bill.