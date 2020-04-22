A team from Bibby Distribution used to picking, cutting, packing and distributing Perspex acrylic sheets has become part of the frontline effort to protect supermarket workers from contracting the coronavirus.
Based at Perspex International Limited in Lancashire, almost 50 Bibby Distribution workers are now supporting efforts to create protective screens to shield cashiers from customers at check-out points – at a rate three-times more than usual volumes.
Bibby Distribution has worked with Perspex International for almost 27 years, helping store and deliver acrylic panels typically used in bathrooms and kitchens.
Bibby Distribution’s Business Unit Director, Mark Davies, says: “Our team has had to pull together, quickly introduce new ways of working and get used to new volumes and extremely tight deadlines to ensure demand can be met.
“The way they have adapted so quickly and flexibly in challenging circumstances, and with such a calm and measured approach makes me really proud of every one of them. We are all focused on doing everything we can to limit the spread of this horrific virus.”
While completing the work, Bibby Distribution team members are adhering to social-distancing guidelines set by the government, and all operatives have access to hand wash and hand sanitizer.
The working environment is also being cleaned on an hourly basis with supplies provided by Bibby Distribution.