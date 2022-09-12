Anne-Marie Trevelyan replaces Grant Shapps as Transport Secretary

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been appointed Transport Secretary in Liz Truss’s new Government. She replaces Grant Shapps who had held the post since July 2019.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan had previously been international development secretary but lost her place in the cabinet when the department was scrapped.
Described by BBC News as “an outspoken Brexiteer who resigned from a previous junior ministerial role in 2018 in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal deal”, she supported Liz Truss in the leadership race.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan was Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade from 15 September 2021 to 6 September 2022.
Previously Anne-Marie was appointed as the UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency on 7 November 2020.
She was Minister of State (Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change) at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from January 2021 to September 2021.
She was the Secretary of State for International Development from February to September 2020. She was Minister of State for the Armed Forces from 17 December 2019 to 13 February 2020, and Minister for Defence Procurement from 27 July 2019 to 16 December 2019.
Ms Trevelyan was first elected as Member of Parliament for Berwick-upon-Tweed at the 2015 general election.
Her wider interests include spending time with her family, making the most of the incredible landscape her vast and varied constituency affords and putting her passion for singing to good use by taking part in Singing for Syrians concerts in Westminster.