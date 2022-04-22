Veolia launches its first renewable fuelled fleet

Following the contract start on 1 April, Veolia has launched a brand new fleet of green fuelled vehicles to collect waste and recycling, including food and garden waste, from residents across the Broadland district. In a first for Veolia in the UK, the fleet will be solely powered by renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, HVO.
Reducing energy consumption and reaching carbon neutrality are essential for combating climate change. Veolia’s new contract for recycling and waste services for Broadland District Council included a commitment to reduce operational emissions and develop low carbon solutions and this supports the council’s aim for continuous environmental improvement.
Every vehicle in the fleet is fully powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a bio-based liquid fuel made from vegetable oils and animal fats. Being made from renewable raw materials, HVO is a low carbon, low emission, fossil-free and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil diesel which eliminates up to 90% of net CO2 and reduces nitrogen oxide (NOX), particulate matter (PM) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. However, it is fully interchangeable with conventional diesel and can be used pure or blended with fossil diesel if required.
Pascal Hauret, Managing Director Municipal, Veolia UK said: “We’re delighted to launch our first fully HVO powered fleet in Broadland. HVO significantly reduces CO2 emissions so this is a hugely positive step in our shared commitment to net zero. Importantly, whilst the availability of HVO is still limited in the UK, Veolia has secured a guaranteed supply for the entire contract term.
“As part of our ambitious and achievable carbon reduction plan, this new fleet will help drive us towards our 2050 Net Zero ambitions.”
Councillor Judy Leggett, portfolio holder for Environmental Excellence said: “We’re very pleased to be continuing our very successful working relationship with Veolia through the award of this major new contract. The contract brings together an excellent service for residents with innovative new approaches which will help to make our waste and recycling services more effective and even more environmentally friendly.”