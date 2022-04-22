Headline News

General News

Veolia refuse truct running on HVO

Veolia launches its first renewable fuelled fleet

Friday, April 22, 2022 - 08:08
No Comments
2,016 Views
General News, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Following the contract start on 1 April, Veolia has launched a brand new fleet of green fuelled vehicles to collect waste and recycling, including food and garden waste, from residents across the Broadland district. In a first for Veolia in the UK, the fleet will be solely powered by renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, HVO.

Reducing energy consumption and reaching carbon neutrality are essential for combating climate change. Veolia’s new contract for recycling and waste services for Broadland District Council included a commitment to reduce operational emissions and develop low carbon solutions and this supports the council’s aim for continuous environmental improvement.

Refueling with HVOEvery vehicle in the fleet is fully powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a bio-based liquid fuel made from vegetable oils and animal fats. Being made from renewable raw materials, HVO is a low carbon, low emission, fossil-free and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil diesel which eliminates up to 90% of net CO2 and reduces nitrogen oxide (NOX), particulate matter (PM) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. However, it is fully interchangeable with conventional diesel and can be used pure or blended with fossil diesel if required.

Pascal Hauret, Managing Director Municipal, Veolia UK said: “We’re delighted to launch our first fully HVO powered fleet in Broadland. HVO significantly reduces CO2 emissions so this is a hugely positive step in our shared commitment to net zero. Importantly, whilst the availability of HVO is still limited in the UK, Veolia has secured a guaranteed supply for the entire contract term.

“As part of our ambitious and achievable carbon reduction plan, this new fleet will help drive us towards our 2050 Net Zero ambitions.”

Councillor Judy Leggett, portfolio holder for Environmental Excellence said: “We’re very pleased to be continuing our very successful working relationship with Veolia through the award of this major new contract. The contract brings together an excellent service for residents with innovative new approaches which will help to make our waste and recycling services more effective and even more environmentally friendly.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

GoHub

ZipCharge announces the GoHub

Apr 22, 2022No Comments

ZipCharge, today 22 April 2022 (Earth Day) revealed the GoHub, the world’s first portable EV charging infrastructure for shared, public use. The GoHub is a revolution in

Container Port

ALS Customs Services introd...

The company ALS Customs Services has automated the processes

Apr 21, 2022
Crossroads Truck and Bus

‘Hauliers Against Hun...

Crossroads Truck and Bus partners with Trussell Trust to tackle

Apr 21, 2022
Caffrey International

Caffrey International inves...

Leading Ireland-based freight transport and logistics firm Caffrey International has

Apr 21, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Range Rover SV

    The New Range Rover SV shows i...

    The new Range Rover SV,

    Apr 13, 20224,404 Views

    Why the global supply chain me...

    A view from across the

    Apr 20, 20224,014 Views
    Operation Brock

    Logistics UK calls for urgent ...

    Operation Brock – a Kent

    Apr 13, 20223,990 Views
    Fleet of vans parked up

    Fleet optimisation: Easing fle...

    Drivers with no sleep, poor

    Apr 13, 20223,786 Views
    Used Scania Trucks

    Scania Go: Peace of mind and f...

    Scania UK has announced Scania

    Apr 14, 20223,534 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021241,212 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202165,766 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202139,972 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202231,386 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202126,868 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing