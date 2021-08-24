Headline News

Hermes increases its CNG fleet

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 - 09:06
Leading consumer delivery specialist Hermes UK is adding a further 70 units to its fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuelled vehicles in a move to further reduce emissions.  This brings the total to 160 – around 50% of the company’s core hub tractor fleet.

CNGDriven by its commitment to reducing climate impact and air pollution across the UK’s cities, Hermes’ use of alternative fuels makes it the largest UK parcel company fleet to employ CNG vehicles, bettered only by retailer John Lewis and Partners.

Each of the new model IVECO S-WAY units being introduced reduces CO2 emissions by over 80% when compared to a Euro 6 diesel vehicle. This is a reduction of 150 tons of CO2 per vehicle and over 24,000 tons of CO2 across the 160 CNG vehicle fleet annually. Other benefits of the CNG vehicles include huge reductions in air pollution impact, such as 70% less NOX, 99% less particulate matter, 90% less NMHC and 88% less methane.

This follows Hermes’ recent announcement that it is one of the first companies to trial the IVECO Eurocargo, a new 12 tonne vehicle, which also runs on CNG.

Hermes currently uses an electric vehicle fleet for its Central London routes, so if the trial is successful the company will be able to have an alternative fuels vehicle option for all of its journeys, something that is in high demand from Hermes’ retail clients.

Sustainability is a huge focus for us as we recognise our responsibility as one of the UK’s largest consumer delivery companies. We are committed to putting sustainability at the heart of every aspect of our business, through innovative products and processes. As such we were an early adopter of CNG as an alternative fuel and are continuing to increase its presence in our fleet, to drive down emissions.

David Landy, Head of Fleet at Hermes

An incredibly prominent national operator on our roads, Hermes already run one of the largest IVECO CNG truck fleets. We are therefore honoured that they will continue to grow this with us, taking the new IVECO S-WAY CNG and cementing not just our position as a market-leader in natural gas propulsion, but theirs as pioneers in commercial transport decarbonisation.

source: UKHaulier

